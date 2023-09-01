Every week through the end of Missouri's season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game. Here are the grades for Missouri's 35-10 week one win over South Dakota.

Quarterbacks: Brady Cook played well. Sure, he only connected on a couple of passes over 15 yards, but he was efficient and he looked as comfortable as he's ever looked playing the position. He was making reads, moving the defense with his eyes so he could set up his receivers and not putting the ball in jeopardy. He started the game 11-of-11 before finishing 17-of-21 for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also added a 15-yard rushing touchdown. The grade isn't higher in part due to how much dinking and dunking Cook was doing. Most of his passing yards (106) were yards after catch. Sam Horn saw his first extended action in the second half with four drives going 3-of-5 for 54 yards, a touchdown and an interception. His highlight of the night was a 31-yard strike to Mekhi Miller over the middle. However, his lowlight would also involve Miller. Horn would throw a pass that ricocheted off Miller into the hands of South Dakota star cornerback Myles Harden for an interception. This wasn't really Horn's fault. Miller should've easily caught this ball. However, head coach Eli Drinkwitz did say in his postgame presser he thought the ball could've been thrown a little bit better. Regardless, the interception led to South Dakota getting their only touchdown of the night due to the short-field position. It was a solid day for quarterbacks, but mostly Cook who had double the amount of snaps Horn had. The one turnover isn't really Horn's fault and Cook took what the defense gave him. It just happened to be short and intermediate passes. GRADE: B Running backs: One-hundred-yard rushing games don't happen as often as they used to for Mizzou running backs. Last season, the Tigers had just two games with a 100-yard rusher and they both came in losses (Nathaniel Peat versus Auburn and Florida). On Thursday, it was Cody Schrader’s turn. He was a featured contributor from the opening series when he started the game with four touches on the first eight offensive plays. Schrader recorded 18 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown in what was his best game as a Tiger. He also added three receptions for 13 yards. Peat was heavily involved in the offense too with 14 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown. He also got some work in the receiving game with a pair of catches for 34 yards. GRADE: A Wide receivers: Luther Burden should be the player of the game after he recorded seven receptions for 96 yards, a touchdown, a helmet-to-helmet hit and a few other tough hits. Burden wasn't shying away from the contact on Thursday and for as many times as he got hit sticked like he was a Madden character, he kept getting up and making plays until the very end. Theo Wease added three receptions for 19 yards and Miller added two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown which was an 18-yard touchdown across the middle from Cook. Mookie Cooper had one reception for five yards and he also had a holding penalty. However, this grade isn't higher in part due to the Tigers losing the turnover battle based on Miller not hauling in a pass that would lead to an interception and for the Coyotes to get a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Also, Cooper was largely a non-factor despite starting and playing a good amount of reps. GRADE: B

Tight ends: This felt like a repeat of last year. Tyler Stephens did haul in two passes for 12 yards and one resulted in a first down, but the tight ends went largely unnoticed on Thursday despite cameos from Brett Norfleet and Jordon Harris. GRADE: C Offensive line: Cook and Schrader were both very complimentary of the offensive line in their postgame press conferences. Cook got sacked once, but other than that was never in grave danger. Schrader's career day should give an indication at how the Tigers' line controlled the line of scrimmage. What keeps the grade from being higher is four penalties from four different offensive linemen. The jury is still out, though. A solid game versus a rebuilding FCS team doesn't say much, but they controlled the line of scrimmage as they should have. GRADE: B



Defensive line: Even though it's South Dakota, the way the Tigers' defensive line locked up the run game is promising. The Coyotes gained just 38 yards on the ground and Nyles Gaddy and Johnny Walker combined for a sack. The latter led the team with six tackles to go along with his 0.5 sack and his tackle for loss. All offseason people were unsure if Walker could do the job at EDGE, and one week in he looks like he can handle himself. On some type of halfback pass, defensive tackle Kristian Williams sniffed out the trick play and annihilated the ballhandler and forced a fumble although the Coyotes would recover. The Tigers were able to force pressure and some errant throws, and all-in-all, it was a great performance by the unit. GRADE: A Linebackers: Ty'Ron Hopper had a quiet four tackles, and as one of three preseason all-conference defenders on this team you'd expect him to make a little noise, but it's alright it's the first game. Chuck Hicks played well and had four tackles and a gnarly tackle for loss that looked like a facemask but he didn't get called for it. Dameon Wilson didn't record a stat and seemed to have a quiet night. Nothing good and nothing bad. He was just there. In a game like this, it's okay. But once conference play comes around this won't work. GRADE: A- Secondary: Just like everyone else the secondary played well, but sometimes some of the defensive backs started letting up when the game was out of hand in their favor which led to them being peppered with underneath passes. Except for the touchdown pass, that was just someone wide-open in the flat. Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine had a holding call and safety Joseph Charleston had a chance to lay a crushing blow to a receiver and or get an interception and he did neither. The South Dakota receiver made a heck of a catch on a contested catch and collision with the former Clemson Tiger. Tre'Vez Johnson filled in well for Jaylon Carlies at free safety with three tackles and true freshman safety Marvin Burks got his first career sack. Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw had the best day of any secondary player with five tackles, a pass deflection and 0.5 tackles for loss. Overall, this unit allowed just 156 yards on the day. GRADE: B

Special teams: Harrison Mevis is becoming a problem and not the good kind. He missed two field goals on Thursday. One from 35 yards out and one from 48 yards. Drinkwitz said one of the misses was due to the laces not being out when Mevis kicked it, but this isn't good. He's supposed to be a near-lock every time he goes out there and this is a poor way to start the season. Also, the Tigers should probably do something to fix their line when kicking field goals and PATs. On the first miss, someone came around the edge and nearly blocked the kick. It's something we've noticed all of camp, and if they don't fix it soon teams will start blocking kicks. What saves this grade from not being worse is Riley Williams looked solid with two punts going about 40 yards each and the blocked punt by Caiman Hayes early on in the game. Burden had a couple of returns for 12 yards, but he had a big gain wiped out by a penalty. GRADE: D+ Coaching: Objectively, if you're just looking at the game independently of anything else Mizzou coaches had a solid game. No, the offense wasn't explosive like they told everyone they would be all offseason. But they did put up 35 points, gain nearly 450 yards of total offense, complete 6-of-10 third downs and go 5-of-6 in the red zone. The defense held South Dakota to the second-fewest points and total yards (196) in the Drinkwitz era. They held South Dakota to less than 40 yards rushing, made them punt six times and let them only convert 2-of-13 third down attempts. However, there are some things to work on for both sides of the ball. The offense has to open up the playbook and find ways to connect down the field or this will be a carbon copy of the offense from last season. The defense can't get lackadaisical when they know they have a win in hand. Too many defensive players let up down the stretch and the Tigers could've held the Coyotes to zero touchdowns if it really tried to at the end. GRADE: B