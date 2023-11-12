Every week through the end of Missouri's season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game. Here are the grades for No. 14 Missouri's, 36-7, Week 11 win over No. 13 Tennessee.

Quarterbacks: Brady Cook's first two passes couldn't be any more different. The first one was a 38-yard complete to a wide-open Cody Schrader on the play's opening play from scrimmage. His second pass was an interception on a pass intended for receiver Luther Burden III, with the pass being tipped and thrown in triple coverage. However, when you remove the egregious interception, he played really well. After the interception, he completed 17-of-22 passes for 237 yards and a touchdown. Overall, he was 18-of-24 for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception. It seemed like Cook learned from the mistake and took what the defense gave him from that point forward whether it be through the air or on the ground, as he also had 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown. GRADE: B+ Running backs: Schrader had a historical day in just the first half. He had 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown to go with three receptions for 93 yards. No Tiger had ever had 90 yards rushing and 90 yards receiving in the same game. Schrader eventually would break at least two more records. He was also the first Mizzou player with 100 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game. He also eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards on the season. But his biggest feat on the day was becoming the first player in SEC history to rush for 200 yards and record 100 receiving yards in the first game. He also was the first Mizzou player since Devin West in 1998 with over 300 scrimmage yards. Schrader finished the day with 35 carries for 205 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and five receptions for 116 receiving yards. It wasn’t just a great individual performance for a Tiger but for anyone ever. Only nine other players in FBS history has rushed for 200 yards and received for 100 yards in a game. GRADE: A+ Wide receivers: It was a solid day for the receivers when they had the chance to make plays. There were no drops and five receivers had at least one reception. Burden led the way in receptions with four to go along with 26 yards and a touchdown. Marquis Johnson led the team in receiving yards with 56 on two receptions. He added another play to his highlight reel as well. On one reception, Cook under threw the ball by about 10 yards and Johnson was able to run under it and make the reception for 48 yards. Mekhi Miller had two receptions for 35 yards while Theo Wease had two receptions for 17 yards. Mookie Cooper had one reception for nine yards. GRADE: B+

Tight ends: Brett Norfleet was the only tight end to record a reception and he had two for 16 yards. But honestly, the most impressive thing he may have done was drive the Tennessee edge defender into the second level on Schrader's seven-yard touchdown run. GRADE: B Offensive line: The offensive line whooped Tennessee's defensive line plain and simple. The offense can't have 15 big plays, which are considered passes over 15 yards and runs over 10 yards, without the offensive line. The offense had 530 total yards and 29 points. It wasn't a perfect game from the line, though. The unit committed four penalties and Tennessee was able to record three sacks and eight tackles for loss. However, these typical highlight worthy plays never seemed to stack on top of each other to create much momentum because the line just kept going after the Vols’ defensive line play after play. GRADE: B+

Disclaimer: Every position group gets credits for limiting Tennessee's third-rank offense to 83 yards on 23 carries. Defensive line: The defensive line's play isn't something that showed up in the box score, but the group did do the job that head coach Eli Drinkwitz preached all week 一 gap discipline. The three-headed monster at running back made up of Jaylen Wright, Jabari Small and Dylan Sampson was limited to a combined 13 carries for 47 yards, and a lot of that was because of the defensive line’s gap discipline. Tennessee as a team rushed 23 times for 83 yards. Defensive end Darius Robinson led defensive linemen with two tackles for one sack and a tackle for loss. Kristian Williams and Josh Landry each had a pair of tackles. Jay Jernigan and Realus George each had a tackle. GRADE: A- Linebackers: Already without starting MIKE Chad Bailey for the rest of the season, the Tigers lost Ty'Ron Hopper midway through the second quarter due to a sprained ankle. Fortunately for the Tigers, his replacement Triston Newson filled in admirably by tying for the team lead in tackles with eight to go along with a tackle for loss. Chuck Hicks, Bailey's replacement, was third in tackles with six. GRADE: A Secondary: A 46-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter from Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton to receiver Dont'e Thompson over star cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, who was in near near-perfect position, was the loan stain for this group. Outside of that play, Milton was 21-of-31 for 221 yards and an interception. Abrams-Draine would still make up for the touchdown with a forced fumble (although, the stat sheet says Newson forced it) inside the red zone right before halftime. Mizzou would get a field goal out of it a few plays later to go into halftime 13-7. He unofficially finished the game with three tackles and a forced fumble. Star cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was clearly fighting through some type of injury, but he was still able to record five tackles and a pass deflection. Safety Jaylon Carlies had three tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. The defensive play of the game goes to safety Daylan Carnell, who got a 38-yard interception returned for a touchdown to put the game away. He also had three tackles and a pass deflection. Safety Tre'Vez Johnson tied with Newson with eight tackles. Safety Joseph Charleston racked up five tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss. Cornerback Dreyden Norwood had two tackles. Typically, allowing a touchdown would knock the grade down but Missouri got 17 points off of turnovers and the secondary was in on every play. GRADE: A

Special teams: The kickoff coverage was much better than it was a week ago with Tennessee averaging 16 yards per return. Punter Luke Bauer averaged just 36.7 yards per punt on three attempts and had just one punt land inside the 20-yard line with his longest punt being 47 yards. Kicker Harrison Mevis made all three of his field goal attempts (23, 31 and 46) and all three PATs. GRADE: A- Coaching: This was the most complete game the Tigers have played all season. There were glimpses versus South Carolina a couple of weeks ago, but no, Saturday's performance was great across the board. It wasn't perfect but Missouri manhandled Tennessee from the first play from scrimmage. There's no facet or portion of the game that Tennessee controlled. This game looked similar to the Vols’ lopsided wins over Missouri in 2021 and 2022. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's defense looked amazing and offensive coordinator Kirby Moore's offense looked smooth. It was poetry in motion. The defense held the Vols to their lowest point total in three years and their 350 yards was their second-fewest of the season. Outside of the touchdown, Tennessee punted six times, had three giveaways and missed a field goal. Mizzou’s offense was 11-of-17 on third down, 5-of-5 in the red zone and won the time of possession battle 39:56 to 20:04. Drinkwitz had this team ready to play, and considering the loss the team suffered in Week 10 and some of the stuff that was taken off of the table due to that loss, it's probably his best coaching performance of his Missouri tenure. GRADE: A