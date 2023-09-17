Every week through the end of Missouri's season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game. Here are the grades for Missouri's 30-27 Week 3 win over No. 15 Kansas State.

Quarterbacks: Was there any doubt about this grade? Brady Cook played the game of his life and he did it while hurt. People wanted to see if he could put up a big-time performance versus a good team and he did. People wanted to see if he could air the ball out and he did. He had nine completions of 15 or more yards and six of those were 25 or more yards. He had four of those big plays after he sprained his knee. After missing two snaps, he came back and went 14-of-22 for 170 yards and a touchdown. He finished the game completing 23-of-35 for 356 yards and three total touchdowns. GRADE: A+ Running backs: Before Cody Schrader broke a 37-yard run late in the fourth quarter Missouri had somewhere around 25 carries for 26 yards. A couple of sacks and the eight tackles for loss hurt the rushing stats even more, but it wasn't a great day on the ground for Mizzou. Schrader finished the game with 10 carries for 58 yards and Nathaniel Peat finished the game with seven carries for 18 yards. But again, Schrader's 37-yard run was huge and it helps that he also got a facemask to tack on an extra 15 yards to the end of the run. That play got Mizzpu from their own 23-yard line to Kansas State's 26-yard line. On the next play, Missouri scored. GRADE: C Wide receivers: If Missouri fans didn't know already, they have a bonafide star on their hands in the form of Luther Burden III. For the third straight game, he recorded at least seven receptions for 96 yards. For the second game in a row, he recorded at least 100 yards. On Saturday, Burden had seven receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch of the game was a 47-yard touchdown to put Mizzou was 7-3. Then, he had a 26-yard touchdown, which was the play after Schrader's 37-yard gain. He's been balling out of control through three weeks and this time some of his fellow receivers were able to get in on the action. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said last week after the win over Middle Tennessee State that the offense has to find a way to get the ball in Theo Wease's hands more, and they did just that. The former Sooner had six receptions for 72 yards. Mookie Cooper chipped in with four receptions for 79 yards. True freshman wide receiver Marquis Johnson even got in on the action with a 42-yard reception. Mekhi Miller didn't record a catch in the game, but Drinkwitz was just as proud of him post-game after Miller played the whole game with 11 stitches on one of his hands. "He actually had one pop out (a stitch) in the first half. Okay, and he played the entire game," Drinkwitz said. "He caught passes for the first time on Friday. But the dude refused. I mean, on Sunday he said, 'Hey Coach, I'm playing, I'm playing, I'm playing.' And that's the toughness and belief that our team has in each other. So really, really proud of him." The only thing that stops this from being an A or higher is Dannis Jackson dropped a pass inside the 10-yard line and Burden had a false start on the second-to-last drive. A drive, Missouri would end up having to punt on. There were also a couple of blocks that were missed on the perimeter, but overall, nothing too bad. GRADE: A-

Tight ends: Brett Norfleet has started to show in the last couple of games why Drinkwitz and his coaching staff are so high on him. He had a pair of receptions for 40 yards on Saturday, including an immaculate grab on the right sideline where he was able to get both feet in before he took a pretty hard shot for a gain of 27 yards. For the first time in a long time, the tight ends seemed to be part of the gameplan. They weren't always targeted, but the group made the Wildcats respect the fact that they were out there and could be a weapon. GRADE: B Offensive line: It was a so-so day for the Tigers' offensive line. They gave up two sacks and eight tackles for loss. Ironically, they gave up a sack and four tackles for loss in each half. Also, Cam'Ron Johnson and Javon Foster each had false start penalties. Drinkwitz said outside of the sacks he believed the offensive line did "fine" and didn't give up that much pressure. That indicates that the pass protection is holding up fairly well, but based on the tackles for loss, the line isn't holding up well in the run game. GRADE: C

Disclaimer: Every defensive position is on the hook for allowing Kansas State to go 8-of-17 on third down and allowing it to score 27 points even though three touchdowns got wiped away by penalties. Defensive line: The defensive line was getting pressure some pressure and Johnny Walker led the way. He had another good game and recorded five tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. He's now recorded at least 0.5 tackles for loss in all three games this season and has a sack in two of the three. He's panning out how the Tigers needed him to. Realus George had four tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Defensive tackle Josh Landry's stat line (two tackles) won't wow anyone, but he was in the backfield plenty and was getting some decent pressure. He got the start alongside Jay Jernigan in place of Kristian Williams. Jernigan had a tackle and Williams had two. Darius Robinson had a tackle and a quarterback hit and Joe Moore and Nyles Gaddy each had a tackle. However, Gaddy also had a facemask penalty on a tackle for loss too. The only problem this group really had was setting the edge and containing the quarterback runs. They allowed a 17-yard rush to quarterback Will Howard and his backup Avery Johnson, had four carries for 24 yards himself. GRADE: B+ Linebackers: The defensive player of the game has to be Ty'Ron Hopper. He was everywhere. He racked up eight tackles, two pass deflections and a tackle for loss. He also had a couple of quarterback hits. Besides the note at the top, the biggest problems for the group came in the form of Kansas State fullback/tight end Ben Sinnott. He's not the typical lumbering fullback. He has a good set of hands and can run routes. On a couple of plays, he got the best of some of the linebackers and he finished with five receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Chuck Hicks got the start even though Chad Bailey made his season debut. Both players had one tackle. GRADE: B+ Secondary: Kris Abrams-Draine missed a couple of tackles, but he showed why he is one of the best corners in the nation. He had three tackles, two pass deflections and an interception. This marked the Tigers' first takeaway of the year, and Abrams-Draine's first interception since the 2021 season. Safety Daylan Carnell is another candidate for defensive player of the game after racking up four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass deflection. He also had a quarterback hit. Safety Joseph Charleston led the team in tackles with nine to go with a pass deflection. Safety Jaylon Carlies and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw each had seven tackles. The problem was the zone was getting eaten up and there was some poor tackling at times. Four Kansas State pass catchers had at least four receptions for 47 yards. The secondary also allowed six completions of 15 or more yards and three of them went for at least 33 yards. GRADE: B-

Special teams: Harrison Mevis missed a 53-yard field goal in the second quarter and then made up for it with a conference-record 61-yard game-winning field goal. So, there was no way the special teams could get lower than an A+. Entering this game, Mevis was 1-of-3 on field goals and 7-of-8 on PATs. Drinkwitz has said there have been problems with all three phases of a kick (snap, hold and kick) and it seemed at one point or another that it could cost his team a game. Well, Mevis and the kicking unit sure got their stuff together just in time, and he finished the game 3-of-4 on field goals. Punter Riley Williams had six punts and averaged 44 yards per punt. He didn't get much hang time on a lot of his kicks, but he got some good bounces and ended the day with two punts that went 50 yards or more and one that landed inside the 20-yard line. GRADE: A+ Coaching: This is easily the best win of the Drinkwitz era and he and his staff coached a magnificent game. From the start, the offense was humming and scored on its first two drives. The last time Missouri scored a touchdown on its opening drive versus a Power 5 opponent was in Week 8 versus Vanderbilt last season. Drinkwitz himself said Moore called a great game and he was right. Moore really did a good job of peeling back the layers of this offense and showing how explosive it really could be. Not only did the offense put up 430 yards of offense, have 20 first downs and average 6.7 yards per play. It went 3-of-3 in the red zone and had all six of its scoring drives happen in three minutes and four seconds or less. So, it was moving the ball down the field quickly and efficiently. Defensively, Blake Baker called an exciting game and you saw various amounts of blitzes and blitz packages. However, Kansas State had two drives where it had a touchdown negated by a penalty and on both of those drives, it still ended up scoring a touchdown. On one of those drives, the Wildcats had two touchdowns negated by penalty and still gave up a touchdown to end the drive. That just can't happen. Overall, when the defense needed stops down the stretch it made them. It won't hold every opponent to 17 points or less, but if you're a Mizzou fan its good to see the defense be able to close a game even when its not having the best day. Here's why the coaching gets an A- instead of an A. The last 10 seconds of the game was a massive fumble (figuratively speaking). So, the Tigers get to Kansas State's 39 yard-line after a Wease reception and spike the ball leaving six seconds left for a 57-yard field goal attempt. Drinkwitz and the offensive coaching staff react as if it is a timeout and come on the field to discuss another quick passing play to get out of bounds and get Mevis a closer kick. But it wasn't a timeout. At this point, Mizzou didn't even have timeouts. So, the Tigers took a delay of game penalty. On the next play, they tried to pass to Burden but the pass was broken up and then Mevis made the game-winner. Drinkwitz admitted in his post-game presser that he got bailed out by his players and it was an error on his part. If the Tigers lose this is a significantly bigger storyline, but they didn’t. And now, they’re 3-0 for the first time since Drinkwitz’s arrival. GRADE: A-

