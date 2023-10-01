Every week through the end of Missouri's season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game. Here are the grades for Missouri's 38-21 Week 5 win over Vanderbilt.

Quarterbacks: There's not really a way to give this position (Brady Cook) less than an A. He's playing at an all-conference level and he's setting records in the process. Not only did he complete 33-of-41 passes for 395 yards and four touchdowns, he broke the Southeastern Conference record for most pass attempts between interceptions (325 attempts), previously held by Kentucky quarterback Andre Woodson. His last interception was in Week 8 versus Vandy last season. Cook isn’t just excelling in the box score but the eye test too. He was dotting Vandy up. He made just about every type of throw you can think of, jump balls, deep balls, back shoulder fades and passes when he had to thread the needle. He also had another game with eight passes that went 15 or more yards and six of them were actually thrown 15 or more yards downfield. So, he's airing the ball out and doing it safely and efficiently and the ceiling for this offense has raised significantly with Cook playing the way he is. GRADE: A Running backs: The run game was shaky to start the game. For the second game in a row, Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat combined for less than 50 first-half rushing yards. They combined for 15 carries for 46 yards in the first half and then came back in the second half and did much better with 19 carries for 91 yards. Peat led the way with 12 carries for 71 yards (5.9 yards per carry) while Schrader finished with 16 carries for 60 yards (3.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown. Schrader also had a 38-yard run in the fourth quarter that was nullified by a holding penalty. It would be better if they could get off to better starts, but they've shown they get better as the game goes along, and that is what’s been closing games for the Tigers lately. GRADE: B- Wide receivers: Any time you have two 100-yard receivers in the same game it's a good day. When you add two more receivers with at least three catches and 50 yards, it's a great day. By the way, the last time Mizzou had two players with 100 receiving yards in a game was in 2018 versus Memphis. If Luther Burden III wasn't in the discussion for being the best receiver in the nation before this game, he should be now. He had 11 receptions for 140 yards and two touchdowns. That's four straight 100-yard receiving games and that's two straight games with at least 10 receptions. Theo Wease had 10 receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. He did have a fumble at the end of the half (more on this later). Marquis "Speedy" Johnson racked up three receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was a 44-yard reception. He's now recorded a 42-yard reception in three straight games. He did have a false start penalty. Mookie Cooper had five receptions for 56 yards. He's now recorded three straight games of three receptions and at least 50 yards. The lost fumble and the false start is what stops this from being an A, but other than that this was the second-best position on the field on Saturday and it wasn’t close. GRADE: A-

Tight ends: The tight ends were there. Tyler Stephens had a catch for a touchdown and Brett Norfleet had one reception for five yards. Stephens had an ineligible man downfield penalty that wiped out a 10-yard gain. It was a pretty quiet day. GRADE: C+ Offensive line: Drinkwitz said the offensive line kept Cook clean and it did. Cook wasn't sacked and was hit only four times. So, that's true, but Mizzou still allowed six tackles for loss. The line committed five penalties and Cam'Ron Johnson had two of them. Connor Tollison had a false start penalty and on a fourth down he snapped the ball without cadence to an unsuspecting Cook which essentially killed the play before it really got started. Like the running backs, the offensive line got better as the game went on. This group has gotten much better in pass protection compared to a year ago but the run blocking has to get better and and the penalties have to stop. GRADE: C

Defensive line: Josh Landry was living in the backfield for the second straight week and he led all defensive linemen in tackles with four to go with two quarterback hits and a tackle for loss. Jay Jernigan had three tackles and a quarterback hit. Realus George had a pair of tackles and a roughing the passer penalty that took Vandy from the nine-yard line to its own 24-yard line. Nyles Gaddy, who started in place of Darius Robinson, had three tackles. Johnny Walker had a pair of tackles, a tackle for loss and a team-high three quarterback hits. Austin Firestone had the team's lone sack. Overall, the defensive line could get pressure on the quarterback but it could never quite get the sack until Firestone got it around the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter. The unit also had three of the team's five tackles for loss and helped hold Vandy to 20 carries for 41 yards (2.1 yards per carry). GRADE: B Linebackers: Ty'Ron Hopper had six tackles and a tackle for loss, but otherwise it was a relatively quiet day for the linebackers. Chad Bailey got his first start of the season after missing the first two games and coming off the bench in the two prior games. He had three tackles and a pass deflection. Chuck Hicks and Will Norris each had a tackle. Like the defensive line, this group helped shut down the Commodores’ run game. GRADE: B- Secondary: If there was just a grade for the cornerbacks this grade would be much higher. Kris Abrams-Draine had five tackles, a pass deflection and an interception, which marks three straight games with an interception for him. Ennis Rakestraw had three tackles and a tackle for loss. Through three quarters Will Sheppard had one reception for eight yards and Jayden McGowan had one reception for seven yards. The latter finished with that same statline but the former exploded for four catches, 90 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter and a lot of it came at the hands of the safety group that struggled throughout. Sheppard scored on a basic post route and split the safeties in Cover 2. Then, Junior Sherrill had a 45-yard touchdown on a post route and simply ran past Joseph Charleston, who was the deep safety in Cover 3. Charleston probably struggled the most. Both passing touchdowns were on his watch. He also had a pass interference penalty early on in the game and he demonstrated some poor tackling at times. He finished with three tackles and a quarterback hit. Daylan Carnell had a pretty solid game. He led the team in tackles with seven to go with a pass deflection and two quarterback hits. Tre'Vez Johnson had three tackles and gave up a 22-yard reception by simply tripping at the start of the play. Jaylon Carlies finished with one tackle. GRADE: C

Special teams: Harrison Mevis hasn't missed a kick since he hit his 61-yard game winner versus Kansas State in Week 3. He made all five of his extra points and converted the game's lone field goal from 23 yards out. Luke Bauer averaged 41.7 yards on three punts and had two go inside the 20-yard line. He's looked great s this season. Burden had a 17-yard punt return that saved the Tigers from being stuck inside their own 15-yard line. GRADE: A Coaching: Offensive coordinator Kirby Moore called another great game. Perhaps, his best of the season. The offense really did whatever it wanted. After going 3-of-21 on third down in its previous two games, the offense converted 6-of-12 attempts. It also scored four touchdowns, had 28 first downs, averaged 7.1 yards per play, had eight plays of 15 or more yards, won the time of possession battle 35:58-24:02 and was 5-of-5 in the red zone. The only bad thing was the possession before the half when Wease fumbled and Vandy recovered and could've scored to end the half. But that goes on head coach Eli Drinkwitz. There was six seconds left in the half and he called timeout when Mizzou was on its own side of the 50 up 10. Then, it runs a play that wasn't even a shot toward the end zone, it was three-yard drag route that ends with Cook taking a hit and Wease catching the ball losing three yards and then fumbling the ball. It was an unnecessary play. The defense played well for three quarters. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit had held Vandy to 156 total yards and seven points through three quarters and then the proverbial wheels fell off. However, the defense did hold Vandy to under 45 rushing yards, 5.9 yards per play, 1-of-2 in the red zone (the first time the defense got a red zone stop that ended with the opposing team getting no points) and 2-of-10 on third down. It has to get better finishing the game. The last couple of games have left a lot to be desired from that side of the ball. GRADE: B