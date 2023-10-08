Every week through the end of Missouri's season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game. Here are the grades for Missouri's 49-39 Week 6 loss to LSU.

Quarterbacks: After three straight amazing performances, Brady Cook came down just a bit on Saturday after he completed 30-of-47 passes for 395 yards (T-career-high), two touchdowns and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). Cook's turnovers were unquestionably bad with his first interception being thrown to a blanketed Luther Burden III. The LSU defender had the inside leverage once the pass was thrown and there was a safety behind Burden, so Cook’s intended receiver was going to have a tough time getting the ball anyway. The pick-six was another forced throw to Burden down 42-39 with 45 seconds left in the game. However, without those turnovers, he didn't play that bad. He had 11 passes of 15 or more yards and eight of them were legitimately thrown 15 or more yards. He led six scoring drives and four 70-yard drives. On his worst day, he threw for almost 400 yards and had marched the team down into LSU’s side of the field to tie or win the game late. GRADE: B- Running backs: No Missouri position had a better day than the running backs. Cody Schrader fought through a quad contusion and rushed the ball 13 times for 114 yards and three touchdowns. He had three carries for 11 yards or more, including a 52-yard gain. Nathaniel Peat didn't get much run, but he had two carries for nine yards. GRADE: A Wide receivers: Burden continues to amaze with his third straight game with at least 10 receptions and 100 or more receiving yards and his fifth straight game with over 100 receding yards. He finished the game with 11 receptions for 149 yards. Mookie Cooper had seven receptions for a career-high 80 yards. Theo Wease followed up a career day in Week 5 with four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown. He did drop a touchdown pass, but he made up for it two plays later with an 18-yard touchdown. Marquis "Speedy" Johnson had two receptions for 42 yards. Daniel Blood had two receptions for four yards but he lost 12 yards on one reception at the end of the game. GRADE: B+

Tight ends: Brett Norfleet had one reception for a nine-yard touchdown (the first of his career). Tyler Stephens had one reception for 20 yards, but he dropped his four other targets. One of the drops was thrown a little too hard for a five-yard pass but Stephens should’ve still been able to reel it in. There were a few solid blocks made by the group but it was a tough go for the group. GRADE: D+ Offensive line: The offensive line kept Cook clean for the most part and Schrader had some big holes to run through at times. It was a much more balanced day blocking from the unit than a week ago, but the strip sack on Cook that knocked Mizzou out of field goal range down the stretch was huge. Also, the five tackles for loss and four penalties, including a snap infraction that turned a second and one into a third and six (which was the play Cook got strip-sacked) is what stops this grade from receibing a higher grade. GRADE: C

Disclaimer: Everyone's on the hook for allowing 42 points and over 530 total yards of offense. Defensive line: There wasn't really a pass rush for Mizzou in Week 6. The unit combined for one sack that was split between Darius Robinson and Realus George, and had two of the team's three tackles for loss. Despite dealing with a calf injury, Robinson started and had five tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He also had a facemask penalty on second and one from Missouri's own one-yard line. George finished with three tackles, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss. Kristian Williams and Josh Landry each had five tackles. This defensive line helped allow 274 rushing yards, including 140 to Jayden Daniels. Also, the grade would've been a D, but Johnny Walker got two personal conduct penalties for kicking a player and spitting on a player. He had three tackles before his ejection, but he was a player who could've been useful down the stretch. "Yeah, that's disappointing. Not representative of the way we want to play this game. And we've got to respond better to our players and (it) starts with me as a head coach," Drinkwitz said in his post-game presser. "But we lost a defensive pass rush player guy who's been playing at a high level for us and that's something that as a team, we can't do. We can't beat ourselves and we can't let our emotions get out of control and out of check." GRADE: D- Linebackers: Like the defensive line, this unit helped allow LSU to rush for 6.4 yards per carry, and there wasn't great tackling at times. LSU running back Logan Diggs and Daniels both were able to rush for at least 130 yards and score a touchdown. Ty'Ron Hopper had eight tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss. Chad Bailey had eight tackles and Chuck Hicks had four. GRADE: D Secondary: What stops this from being an F is cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw. They played okay. Three of Daniels' incompletions were due to pass deflections by Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw. Not every cornerback had a solid game. Cornerback Marcus Clarke did give up a 42-yard post route down the middle of the field The struggles for the safety group continued on Saturday. LSU's go-ahead touchdown was because there was a miscue in the secondary. It appears that safety Joseph Charleston and Abrams-Draine took a post route and were doubling one receiver, while Daylan Carnell had the out and in route, and once the receiver(Malik Nabers) got behind him it was an easy touchdown.. "Yeah, they had an out-and-in. We've been playing a lot of Cover 3," Drinkwitz said. "They ran a glance and a wheel, the quarterback kind of rolled to the right, we got eyes in the backfield (and) the flat defender (Carnell) has got to turn up with that. When the quarterback rolled to the right he kind of lost his own vision of who his guy was." The secondary allowed 259 passing yards and three touchdowns. Abrams-Draine finished with five tackles, two pass deflections and a quarterback hit. Rakestraw finished with three tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble. Carnell also had three tackles and a pass deflection. Tre'Vez Johnson had a pair of tackles and Tyler Hibbler had one. GRADE: D-

Special teams: Harrison Mevis made a 50-yard field goal, but shorted a 44-yarder and missed a 54-yard field goal. Luke Bauer had a punt of 17 yards but then bounced back with a punt for 74 yards. GRADE: D Coaching: There were too many mistakes. Missouri was very undisciplined on Saturday. Eleven penalties, including a disqualification, is just way too many. The fact that Missouri was leading the game as long as it did was surprising because a team usually can’t make that many mistakes lead the game. Let alone, have a chance to win it at the end. The defense allowing LSU to gain over 530 total yards, go 6-of-12 on third down and allow 49 points is just bad. Any time a team is up 22-7 early in the second quarter, you'd expect that team up 15 to win. You certainly don't expect to get outscored 32-14 in the second half and lose by double-digits. However, despite everything that went wrong, Mizzou still scored 39 points and had a number of chances to win the game. So, everything isn't on the coaches. At some point, the players have to help out. Dropped passes, interceptions and penalties like snap infractions aren't on the coaches. GRADE: C-