Every week through the end of Missouri's season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game.
Here are the grades for Missouri's 34-12 Week 8 win over South Carolina.
Quarterbacks: Much like last week, it wasn't a prolific passing performance by Brady Cook on Saturday. He didn't put up 340-plus yards and multiple touchdowns like he did in Weeks 3-6, but he got the job done.
He completed 14-of-24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Mind you two of the incomplete passes were dropped by receivers. So, he easily could've had a 67% completion percentage as opposed to 58% as he has.
He also had nine carries for a season-high 64 yards and a touchdown.
It wasn’t an exciting brand of football, but considering how well everything went on the ground, there wasn't a need to force throws. GRADE: B
Running backs: They keep telling everyone Cody Schrader is hurt every week, but he doesn't seem like it when he plays.
For the third time in five games and for the fourth time overall this season, he had a 100-yard rushing game.
In fact, he had 102 yards by halftime. He finished the game with a season-high 26 carries for a season-high 159 yards and two touchdowns. GRADE: A
Wide receivers: There were a couple of drops that stopped this grade from being a bit better but besides that, the receivers played well.
Luther Burden III bounced back from his two-reception for 15-yard performance last week with four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in Week 8.
Mookie Cooper had a game-high six receptions for 57 yards. He was one of a number of unsung heroes for the team.
Theo Wease had two receptions for 40 yards. GRADE: A-
Tight ends: Not much happened for this group, but Brett Norfleet had a pretty solid block on the team's final touchdown that led Schrader to extend the team's lead to 19 down the stretch. GRADE: C+
Offensive line: This was by far the offensive line's best performance of the season.
Just one false start penalty was the only bad thing the line did this week. That’s two weeks in a row with only one penalty for the line.
Cook wasn't sacked and was only hit three times. The line allowed just two tackles for loss on the day.
Missouri's 220 rushing yards was two yards shy of setting a new season-high for rushing yards in a game, and a lot of that can be owed to the line which was paving holes large enough for four Schrader's to run through the at the same time if it was possible. GRADE: A
Disclaimer: Everyone is getting credit for the season-low 289 total yards allowed to a Power 5 opponent.
Defensive line: This unit basically became best friends with South Carolina's Spencer Rattler as much as they were in the Gamecocks' backfield. The unit accounted for four of the team's six sacks and five of the team's eight tackles for loss.
Darius Robinson had four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
Jay Jernigan had three tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.
Johnny Walker had three tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a forced fumble.
Josh Landry had three tackles and a tackle for loss.
Joe Moore had a sack and tackle for loss.
Realus George had a tackle and a quarterback hit while Nyles Gaddy chipped in with a tackle as well.
As evidenced by the tackle for loss numbers, this unit was integral to the team holding South Carolina to 69 yards on 29 carries (2.9 yards per carry).
It was a great effort by the defensive line in both pass rush and stuffing the run. GRADE: A
Linebackers: There were a few missed tackles by this group but outside of that they weren't that bad.
This unit accounted for two of the team's six sacks and three of the team's eight tackles for loss.
Chuck Hicks started in place of Chad Bailey and he had a good day with five tackles, a tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit.
Triston Newson had his best game as a Tiger with five tackles, 0.5 sacks and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Ty'Ron Hopper had four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
Much like the defensive line, this unit was also big in stuffing the run. GRADE: B+
Secondary: This group has now strung together a pair of good games after their performance on Saturday.
Rattler only completed 23-of-40 passes for 217 yards and an interception.
Safety Jaylon Carlies tied for the team-high in tackles with seven tackles to go with a pass deflection and an interception.
Daylan Carnell also had seven tackles and a pass deflection.
Tre'Vez Johnson had a nice game with five tackles.
Kris Abrams-Draine had a few impressive tackles on the outside and finished the game with four to go with his lone pass deflection.
He had 14 pass deflections all of last year and now he has 10 with four games remaining.
Ennis Rakestraw seemed to be on a bit of a pitch count after missing last week's game due to a groin injury. He didn't start the game but he still managed to rack up three tackles and a pass deflection.
Dreyden Norwood started in Rakestraw's place and did well. He recorded a tackle.
Phillip Roche had three tackles, Sidney Williams and Marvin Burks each had two and Tyler Hibbler had one.
South Carolina had nine players catch a pass with tight end Trey Knox leading the way with five receptions for 32 yards.
Nyck Harbor was the leading receiver in yards with 50 on two receptions. GRADE: A
Special teams: Harrison Mevis made both of his field goal attempts (21,53) and all four PATs.
Luke Bauer muffed the snap on one punt which resulted in a turnover on downs ad the Gamecocks getting good field position inside Mizzou's 35-yard line. They’d eventually get a field goal out of that.
However, he averaged 49.3 yards per punt on three punts and had two punts go over 50 yards and two punts land inside the 20. His longest punt went 64 yards.
The coverage units did well too with South Carolina fielding a punt for no yards and its best kickoff return only went 21 yards. The Gamecocks averaged 16 yards per kickoff return. GRADE: B+
Coaching: The team came out ready to go in that first half. A compete 180° from how poorly it started a week ago in Lexington.
The Tigers' defense forced four punts, a turnover on downs, an interception, a missed field goal attempt and allowed just 12 points via field goals.
The last time Mizzou didn't allow a touchdown to a conference opponent was a 41-0 win over Vandy in 2020.
Blake Baker's defense did its thing.
The offense started hot with four straight scoring drives (three straight touchdowns and a field goal) after its first drive of the game ended with a punt.
However, it seemed that the offense hit a snag after going into halftime up 24-3.
The unit turned the ball over on downs and punted on three of its first four possessions after intermission. The unit still managed to outscore South Carolina 10-9 in the second half and while its second-half play was underwhelming, there wasn't really a need to push the envelope. GRADE: B+
