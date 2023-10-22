Every week through the end of Missouri's season, PowerMizzou.com will hand out a position-by-position report card from the Tigers' most recent game. Here are the grades for Missouri's 34-12 Week 8 win over South Carolina.

Quarterbacks: Much like last week, it wasn't a prolific passing performance by Brady Cook on Saturday. He didn't put up 340-plus yards and multiple touchdowns like he did in Weeks 3-6, but he got the job done. He completed 14-of-24 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown. Mind you two of the incomplete passes were dropped by receivers. So, he easily could've had a 67% completion percentage as opposed to 58% as he has. He also had nine carries for a season-high 64 yards and a touchdown. It wasn’t an exciting brand of football, but considering how well everything went on the ground, there wasn't a need to force throws. GRADE: B Running backs: They keep telling everyone Cody Schrader is hurt every week, but he doesn't seem like it when he plays. For the third time in five games and for the fourth time overall this season, he had a 100-yard rushing game. In fact, he had 102 yards by halftime. He finished the game with a season-high 26 carries for a season-high 159 yards and two touchdowns. GRADE: A Wide receivers: There were a couple of drops that stopped this grade from being a bit better but besides that, the receivers played well. Luther Burden III bounced back from his two-reception for 15-yard performance last week with four receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown in Week 8. Mookie Cooper had a game-high six receptions for 57 yards. He was one of a number of unsung heroes for the team. Theo Wease had two receptions for 40 yards. GRADE: A-

Tight ends: Not much happened for this group, but Brett Norfleet had a pretty solid block on the team's final touchdown that led Schrader to extend the team's lead to 19 down the stretch. GRADE: C+ Offensive line: This was by far the offensive line's best performance of the season. Just one false start penalty was the only bad thing the line did this week. That’s two weeks in a row with only one penalty for the line. Cook wasn't sacked and was only hit three times. The line allowed just two tackles for loss on the day. Missouri's 220 rushing yards was two yards shy of setting a new season-high for rushing yards in a game, and a lot of that can be owed to the line which was paving holes large enough for four Schrader's to run through the at the same time if it was possible. GRADE: A

Special teams: Harrison Mevis made both of his field goal attempts (21,53) and all four PATs. Luke Bauer muffed the snap on one punt which resulted in a turnover on downs ad the Gamecocks getting good field position inside Mizzou's 35-yard line. They’d eventually get a field goal out of that. However, he averaged 49.3 yards per punt on three punts and had two punts go over 50 yards and two punts land inside the 20. His longest punt went 64 yards. The coverage units did well too with South Carolina fielding a punt for no yards and its best kickoff return only went 21 yards. The Gamecocks averaged 16 yards per kickoff return. GRADE: B+ Coaching: The team came out ready to go in that first half. A compete 180° from how poorly it started a week ago in Lexington. The Tigers' defense forced four punts, a turnover on downs, an interception, a missed field goal attempt and allowed just 12 points via field goals. The last time Mizzou didn't allow a touchdown to a conference opponent was a 41-0 win over Vandy in 2020. Blake Baker's defense did its thing. The offense started hot with four straight scoring drives (three straight touchdowns and a field goal) after its first drive of the game ended with a punt. However, it seemed that the offense hit a snag after going into halftime up 24-3. The unit turned the ball over on downs and punted on three of its first four possessions after intermission. The unit still managed to outscore South Carolina 10-9 in the second half and while its second-half play was underwhelming, there wasn't really a need to push the envelope. GRADE: B+