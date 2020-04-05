Today, we get to know user jeffreydennis a little bit better. In his own words, here is Jeffrey's story (and his wife Kathy's) about being a Mizzou fan:

During our time without sports, we are getting to know some of our subscribers a little bit better. We've asked for you to tell us your story and we will feature a different one each week on the site.

Attended Mizzou 1976-80. Became a Mizzou fan when I stepped on campus. Getting assigned to dorms across from stadium was part of the plan. 4th floor stadium side for three years. Could watch some practices.

Left CoMo in 1983 to join the Navy and see the world. Standing order for radio guys was to make sure I had football scores sent to my stateroom. Came back to the States in 1987 and scheduled my return to get me back for Homecoming. That ended up being a 36 hour event from Japan to Faurot so I claim the longest trip to get to Homecoming.

Finally got back to the area in 1997 but worked retail so no Saturdays until I quit in 2000. Since then I’ve missed 2 home games; one for grandmas 90th birthday and 2018 as my wife was going through chemo there was a really rough one before Vandy (we only missed the one game that year). Her last game was that downpour against Arkansas. Her words: "If this is my last game I’ll be damned if I listen in the car."

Which brings me to Mizzou memories. My wife and I were college sweethearts getting married 2 weeks after graduation. Her love for Mizzou was deep. A very proud J-School graduate. When we got season tickets in 2000 the tailgating got serious and for her that meant tigers, stuffed tigers, lots of stuffed tigers. Some may know her as the Tiger lady in Lot B. As the Tiger display grew it started attracting the attention of little ones....and she started giving tigers away. We never had kids and she wanted to make sure the little ones had something to remember their time at the game. This went on for years.

My wife passed away in March 2019. Her concern was that the kids who come by get their tigers. This last season, as I continued handing out tigers, I discovered so many people who knew her and remembered and that their children still had their tigers they got from the nice Tiger lady.

It’s just as much fun to see parents reactions. They can’t believe we just give them away but I explain what I’m doing, and why, and they get over the “stranger danger”. The main display continues to grow when I come across a Tiger I don’t think we have. I get the giveaway tigers from the Team Store as I don’t want to be competing with the university.

And if Coach sees this bring those little girls by Lot B, I’ve got tigers for all of them.