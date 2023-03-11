PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-11 14:20:16 -0600') }}
basketball
PowerMizzou Live: Alabama postgame
PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Join us live following Mizzou's SEC Tournament semifinal game against Alabama. We'll start the show shortly after the game and check in with Drew King from Nashville following postgame interviews.
At the conclusion of the show, we will publish an audio only version. Listen to the podcast below or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.
