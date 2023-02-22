Every week the PowerMizzou.com staff will go live to talk Tiger sports with you and answer your questions. This week, Drew King and Gabe DeArmond talk Tiger hoops as the Tigers head into the final three games of the regular season and postseason play.. Join us live at a special time at 9:30 on Wednesday morning.

At the conclusion of the show each week, we will publish an audio only version. Listen to the podcast below or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

