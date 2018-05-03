Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-03 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PowerMizzou Roster Draft: Round 18

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou.com
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Spring football has come and gone, and we are now in the midst of an arduous, four-and-a-half month wait for the 2018 college football season to kick off. To help get everyone through the offseason...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}