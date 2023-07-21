Preseason poll has Missouri finishing 6th in the SEC East
The Southeastern Conference released its preseason poll on Friday, a day after SEC Media Days concluded with the media predicting Missouri to finish in sixth in the SEC East.
This time last year, the media picked Mizzou to finish in the same spot. However, the Tigers did have offensive lineman Javon Foster, defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, defensive tackle Darius Robinson and kicker Harrison Mevis all be voted on to preseason All-SEC teams.
SEC East
1. Georgia
2. Tennessee
3. South Carolina
4. Kentucky
5. Florida
6. Missouri
7. Vanderbilt
SEC West
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Texas A&M
4. Ole Miss
5. Arkansas
6. Auburn
7. Mississippi State
Fresh off of its second straight College Football Playoff title the Georgia Bulldogs were picked by the media to win the division, receiving 265 first-place votes. Tennessee was second with 14 first-place votes and South Carolina was third with 14 votes.
The media also predicted Georgia to win the conference.
Missouri and Florida were the only two teams who didn't receive a first-place vote while Kentucky received one and Vanderbilt coming off of a 5-7 season, received eight.
In the SEC West, the media picked Alabama to win the division with the Crimson Tide garnering 165 first-place votes. LSU was second with 117 votes and Texas A&M was third despite only receiving one first-place vote.
The Razorbacks were predicted to finish fifth but received three first-place votes. Auburn was predicted to finish sixth but received four first-place votes, and Mississippi State was predicted to finish last but still gained a vote.
Preseason All-SEC first-team
Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, LSU
Running back: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
Running back: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
Wide receiver: Malik Nabers, LSU
Wide receiver: Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia
Offensive lineman: JC Latham, Alabama
Offensive lineman: Amarius Mims, Georgia
Offensive lineman: Tate Ratledge, Georgia
Offensive lineman: Will Campbell, LSU
Center: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Defensive lineman: Mekhi Wingo, LSU
Defensive lineman: Mykel Williams, Georgia
Defensive lineman: Maason Smith, LSU
Defensive lineman: Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
Linebacker: Dallas Turner, Alabama
Linebacker: Harold Perkins, LSU
Linebacker: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
Defensive back: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
Defensive back: Malaki Starks, Georgia
Defensive back: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
Defensive back: Javon Bullard, Georgia
Punter: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
Kicker: Will Reicherd, Alabama
Return specialist: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
All-purpose: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-team All-SEC
Quarterback: KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
Running back: Jase McClellan, Alabama
Running back: Kendall Milton, Georgia
Wide receiver: Antwane Wells, South Carolina
Wide receiver: Bru McCoy, Tennessee
Tight end: Mason Taylor, LSU
Offensive lineman: Tyler Booker, Alabama
Offensive lineman: Brady Latham, Arkansas
Offensive lineman: Javon Foster, Missouri
Offensive lineman: Xavier Truss, Georgia
Center: Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Defensive lineman: Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
Defensive lineman: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
Defensive lineman: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Defensive lineman: Deone Walker, Kentucky
Linebacker: Smael Mondon, Georgia
Linebacker: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
Linebacker: Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri
Defensive back: Malachi Moore, Alabama
Defensive back: Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
Defensive back: Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Defensive back: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Punter: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri
Long snapper: Slade Roy, LSU
Kickoff specialist: Barion Brown, Kentucky
Return specialist: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
All-purpose: Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-team All-SEC
Quarterback: Joe Milton III, Tennessee*
Quarterback: Will Rogers, Mississippi State*
Running back: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
Running back: Trevor Etienne, Florida
Wide receiver: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Wide receiver: Jermaine Burton, Alabama
Tight end: Trey Knox, South Carolina
Offensive lineman: Emery Jones, LSU
Offensive lineman: Eli Cox, Kentucky
Offensive lineman: Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
Offensive lineman: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
Center: Cooper Mays, Tennessee
* - Indicates a tie
Defensive lineman: Princely Umanmielen, Florida
Defensive lineman: Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
Defensive lineman: Tim Smith, Alabama
Defensive lineman: Darius Robinson, Missouri
Linebacker: Chris Braswell, Alabama
Linebacker: Jalon Walker, Georgia
Linebacker: JJ Weaver, Kentucky
Defensive back: Major Burns, LSU
Defensive back: D.J. James, Auburn
Defensive back: Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
Defensive back: Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
Punter: Oscar Chapman, Auburn
Kicker: Alex McPherson, Auburn
Long snapper: William Mote, Georgia
Kickoff specialist: Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
Return specialist: Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
All-purpose: Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
