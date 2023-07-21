This time last year, the media picked Mizzou to finish in the same spot. However, the Tigers did have offensive lineman Javon Foster , defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine , linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper , defensive tackle Darius Robinson and kicker Harrison Mevis all be voted on to preseason All-SEC teams.

The Southeastern Conference released its preseason poll on Friday, a day after SEC Media Days concluded with the media predicting Missouri to finish in sixth in the SEC East.

Fresh off of its second straight College Football Playoff title the Georgia Bulldogs were picked by the media to win the division, receiving 265 first-place votes. Tennessee was second with 14 first-place votes and South Carolina was third with 14 votes.

The media also predicted Georgia to win the conference.

Missouri and Florida were the only two teams who didn't receive a first-place vote while Kentucky received one and Vanderbilt coming off of a 5-7 season, received eight.

In the SEC West, the media picked Alabama to win the division with the Crimson Tide garnering 165 first-place votes. LSU was second with 117 votes and Texas A&M was third despite only receiving one first-place vote.

The Razorbacks were predicted to finish fifth but received three first-place votes. Auburn was predicted to finish sixth but received four first-place votes, and Mississippi State was predicted to finish last but still gained a vote.