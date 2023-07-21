News More News
Preseason poll has Missouri finishing 6th in the SEC East

Jarod Hamilton • PowerMizzou
Staff Writer
@jarodchamilton

The Southeastern Conference released its preseason poll on Friday, a day after SEC Media Days concluded with the media predicting Missouri to finish in sixth in the SEC East.

This time last year, the media picked Mizzou to finish in the same spot. However, the Tigers did have offensive lineman Javon Foster, defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine, linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper, defensive tackle Darius Robinson and kicker Harrison Mevis all be voted on to preseason All-SEC teams.

SEC East

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. South Carolina

4. Kentucky

5. Florida

6. Missouri

7. Vanderbilt

SEC West

1. Alabama

2. LSU

3. Texas A&M

4. Ole Miss

5. Arkansas

6. Auburn

7. Mississippi State

Fresh off of its second straight College Football Playoff title the Georgia Bulldogs were picked by the media to win the division, receiving 265 first-place votes. Tennessee was second with 14 first-place votes and South Carolina was third with 14 votes.

The media also predicted Georgia to win the conference.

Missouri and Florida were the only two teams who didn't receive a first-place vote while Kentucky received one and Vanderbilt coming off of a 5-7 season, received eight.

In the SEC West, the media picked Alabama to win the division with the Crimson Tide garnering 165 first-place votes. LSU was second with 117 votes and Texas A&M was third despite only receiving one first-place vote.

The Razorbacks were predicted to finish fifth but received three first-place votes. Auburn was predicted to finish sixth but received four first-place votes, and Mississippi State was predicted to finish last but still gained a vote.

Preseason All-SEC first-team

Quarterback: Jayden Daniels, LSU

Running back: Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

Running back: Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Wide receiver: Malik Nabers, LSU

Wide receiver: Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Tight end: Brock Bowers, Georgia

Offensive lineman: JC Latham, Alabama

Offensive lineman: Amarius Mims, Georgia

Offensive lineman: Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Offensive lineman: Will Campbell, LSU

Center: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Defensive lineman: Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Defensive lineman: Mykel Williams, Georgia

Defensive lineman: Maason Smith, LSU

Defensive lineman: Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Linebacker: Dallas Turner, Alabama

Linebacker: Harold Perkins, LSU

Linebacker: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

Defensive back: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Defensive back: Malaki Starks, Georgia

Defensive back: Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Defensive back: Javon Bullard, Georgia

Punter: Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

Kicker: Will Reicherd, Alabama

Return specialist: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

All-purpose: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-team All-SEC

Quarterback: KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

Running back: Jase McClellan, Alabama

Running back: Kendall Milton, Georgia

Wide receiver: Antwane Wells, South Carolina

Wide receiver: Bru McCoy, Tennessee

Tight end: Mason Taylor, LSU

Offensive lineman: Tyler Booker, Alabama

Offensive lineman: Brady Latham, Arkansas

Offensive lineman: Javon Foster, Missouri

Offensive lineman: Xavier Truss, Georgia

Center: Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Defensive lineman: Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

Defensive lineman: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Defensive lineman: Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Defensive lineman: Deone Walker, Kentucky

Linebacker: Smael Mondon, Georgia

Linebacker: Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Linebacker: Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

Defensive back: Malachi Moore, Alabama


Defensive back: Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Defensive back: Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Defensive back: Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Punter: Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

Kicker: Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Long snapper: Slade Roy, LSU

Kickoff specialist: Barion Brown, Kentucky

Return specialist: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

All-purpose: Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-team All-SEC

Quarterback: Joe Milton III, Tennessee*

Quarterback: Will Rogers, Mississippi State*

Running back: Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Running back: Trevor Etienne, Florida

Wide receiver: Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Wide receiver: Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Tight end: Trey Knox, South Carolina

Offensive lineman: Emery Jones, LSU

Offensive lineman: Eli Cox, Kentucky

Offensive lineman: Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

Offensive lineman: Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Center: Cooper Mays, Tennessee

* - Indicates a tie

Defensive lineman: Princely Umanmielen, Florida

Defensive lineman: Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

Defensive lineman: Tim Smith, Alabama

Defensive lineman: Darius Robinson, Missouri

Linebacker: Chris Braswell, Alabama

Linebacker: Jalon Walker, Georgia

Linebacker: JJ Weaver, Kentucky

Defensive back: Major Burns, LSU

Defensive back: D.J. James, Auburn

Defensive back: Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Defensive back: Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

Punter: Oscar Chapman, Auburn

Kicker: Alex McPherson, Auburn

Long snapper: William Mote, Georgia

Kickoff specialist: Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

Return specialist: Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

All-purpose: Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

