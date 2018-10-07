Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-07 14:27:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus player grades: Week Five

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou.com
@mitchell4d
Staff
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri lost a heart-breaker at South Carolina Saturday, squandering a nine-point lead at halftime and a one-point lead with less than two minutes to play. Pro Football Focus grades every player o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}