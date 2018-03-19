Missouri's spring football practices are underway, and that has given PowerMizzou a chance to catch up with a few Tiger players. Newcomers to the program have not been made available to the media yet, so we will focus on getting reacquainted with players who redshirted last season or missed time due to an injury. Friday, we sat down with redshirt freshman offensive lineman Case Cook , who was recruited as a center but appears on the Tigers' first depth chart of the spring at guard.

Question: What was the biggest adjustment or challenge for you coming to college last year?

Case Cook: “It was probably a little difficult being redshirted, just knowing that I’m not going to be able to go out on the field and play, but after maybe a week or two you realize that I’ve got all this time, I can use that to get better, get stronger, get faster, get better at my craft. And I tried to take that time to just get better and polish up everything and just be the best that I could.”

Q: What was the biggest improvement you made during that redshirt year?

CC: “I’ve gotten significantly stronger and faster, and just being able to move laterally. Just a lot of things I’ve just got so much better on, just little details. .... I’ve still got a log ways to go and a lot of things can be improved every day, but it’s a good jump start to where I need to go.”

Q: What has been the biggest difference in playing for (new offensive line coach Brad) Davis?

CC: “I like Coach Davis a lot. He coaches us really hard and I like that, but then we also know that he cares about us as people, and he likes to goof around with us and stuff when we’re not out at practice. But I like what he brings to the table and I think having him on staff makes us a better team."

Q: How does he goof around with you all?

CC: “Just joking around, stuff like that.”

Q: What are the biggest differences for an offensive lineman between last year’s offense and this year’s?

CC: “Probably just terminology. Obviously there’s different things and different blocking schemes on different plays, but we just had to learn the terminology, had to be able to communicate and to do it effectively and quick. So I think that was a big adjustment at first, but I think now we communicate really good up front and I think it’s great.”

Q: So you feel like you all have already pretty much made that adjustment?

CC: “I’m not gonna say like, 'oh yeah, we’ve got it down pat' or anything, but we’ve been off to a great start and I think in the end we’ll be just fine.”

Q: What’s the biggest advantage of having five starters back on the offensive line?

CC: “For one, it brings some experienced guys with just some stuff, like game time stuff, you know, we need to watch out for this, that. But I also think having the young guys that are capable of playing and they’re hungry, want to play, I think competition, it just makes us all better. Whatever five goes out there, we’re all better because it’s a competition, even between the o-line.”

Q: Do you have a concrete goal for yourself this season as far as playing time goes?

CC: “Well no doubt my goal is to be a starter at whatever position they play me at, so I’ll do whatever it takes to achieve that goal, and if they move me around position to position that doesn’t really matter to me. I’ll play wherever they tell me to. But my goal is just to get on the field and help the team, because that’s really what it’s all about at the end of the day is helping the team.”