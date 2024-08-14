Missouri defensive lineman Marquis Gracial talks about working for his spot in the rotation, what he's learned from Darius Robinson and Kristian Williams and more.

- You've been here a couple of years. How have you grown from when you first got here in 2022 to now?

"The biggest difference has been I'm older now, so I know what I'm doing a little bit more. I'm more experienced with the program (and) how we do things. That's what it comes with. You know, being older, being here, you kind of learn how the system is. And I think that's been the thing that's helped me."

- How has this offseason been different from other offseasons now that it seems like you're vying for one of these spots in the rotation? Has anything changed?

"Not much has really changed, I guess you can say now with the older guys kind of leaving, my mindset has changed a little bit knowing that I could go out there, I mean, I felt like that when I was younger, too, but it's like now, there's no senior, there's nobody that can come in like, (and make me think) 'I know I'm not going to play for real.' The competition's wide open."

- It's pretty easy to go somewhere now in college football and go and get immediate reps. What was it that encouraged you to stay patient and wait for your opportunity?

"I love what we're doing here. I love Mizzou. It's close to home, but mainly just the coaching staff, like they're really good people. I've seen what they've done with other players. I trust the coaches, the things they're doing and I think it'll work out."

- How has defensive coordinator Corey Batoon set the foundation for the defense since his arrival?

"Coach Batoon is a really good guy. He told us what it was. From day one, laid it out like, 'Look this is what we're going to do and this is how we're going to do it.' We all agreed to it. He's got some good stuff for us, so I think it will be good."

- How'd you describe what the competition is like on that defensive line during practice? How are you guys making each other better?

"We're competing. We don't know where anybody is right now. You know, we're going out there competing. There's no starter right now. It's definitely tough. It's a challenge. It's six guys out there competing for a spot."

- You and Jalen Marshall are both trying to get into the rotation, and it seems like that's someone you've always been grouped with or paired with. So, how's it been competing against him?

"It's going good. Jalen is working really hard to get to where he wants to be, and I'm working really hard as well. So, we're just working."

- What have you learned from Kristian Williams in the last two seasons?

"I learned a lot from him. He's a really good guy, probably one of the most consistent guys I know. I've told him that before. Kristian is a really consistent person. So, that's helped me a whole bunch. It's flipped the switch for me how he's helped me mature a lot (as far as) how I go about things.He's a really good person to be around, and he's very helpful. He's helped me a lot."

- What did you learn from Darius Robinson?

"How he went about his day. He was also very consistent too, he and Kristian were very always just consistent people. He always did what he was supposed to do. He did extra day in, day out, and that's somebody I looked up to also."