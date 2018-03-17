Missouri's spring football practices are underway, and that has given PowerMizzou a chance to catch up with a few Tiger players. Newcomers to the program have not been made available to the media yet, so we will focus on getting reacquainted with players who redshirted last season or missed time due to an injury. Friday, we sat down with redshirt freshman quarterback Taylor Powell . Powell, a former 3-star recruit out of Arkansas, discussed the Tigers' new offensive scheme, starting quarterback Drew Lock, and what position he would hold if he weren't a quarterback.

Question: What are your first impressions of the new offensive system?

Taylor Powell: “I love the offense. It fits my skillset really well being a cerebral guy, being able to digest the defenses and having a lot (of responsibility) on the quarterback to make decisions that are best for the offense, so I’m excited about that.”

Q: What has been the biggest adjustment for a quarterback from the old system to the new system?

TP: “The biggest adjustment I think is just diving into the playbook. Being a quarterback, you have to know the playbook better than everybody else, so I’ve really taken pride in knowing the offense better than everybody else, just so when we’re out there, everybody knows who to look to, and that’s the quarterback.”

Q: What was the biggest adjustment or improvement you made during your redshirt year?

TP: “I feel like just overall development. I feel like I have the mind for everything, but just getting bigger, faster, stronger and just overall improving. Throwing the ball, you can always improve on your footwork, arm strength, accuracy. I feel like that redshirt year was really good for me, to get my feet wet and really get adjusted to the game and now I’m full swing and feel really comfortable out there.”

Q: What are the challenges of being a backup quarterback and getting acclimated and used to a new system without being able to take a lot of game reps?

TP: “I feel like the new offense for me is like the best thing that could have happened. I feel really comfortable with it, I’m excited about it. It really fits my skillset. Last year, I mean, the offense was great, but really exemplified Drew (Locks)’s arm strength where he could throw it 90 yards down the field.”

Q: What do you feel like has been the biggest improvement Drew has made since the Texas Bowl?

TP: “I’d say it’s two things. It’s his leadership among the guys, being a more vocal leader, and he’s getting a lot better approaching the game mentally. He’s always had the physical gifts to overcompensate for his mind, but I feel like now he’s getting both and it’s going to be dangerous.”

Q: Micah Wilson has taken a couple reps with the wide receivers. If you had to pick one other position to try out for a day or that you think you could contribute at, what would it be, hypothetically?

TP: “Offensive coordinator.”