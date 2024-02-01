Wednesday’s performance came as a bit of a surprise to Dennis Gates.

The head coach liked the effort he saw from his players in practice following the team’s road loss to South Carolina on Saturday. He felt confident they’d be able to follow the game plan against Arkansas. Playing inside Mizzou Arena and in desperate search of their first conference win, he expected the Tigers to put their best foot forward.

Instead, Missouri played one of its worst games of the season, falling to the Razorbacks, 91-84.

“We came out flat to begin the game,” I take full responsibility as a head coach. We cannot come out that flat. Regardless of what I have to do as the leader of this team, I have to do it. A home game in front of a great crowd — and I thank our crowd for coming out and I definitely apologize for our performance, especially in that first 10 minutes of the game.”

The hosts’ first few possessions went fine. Freshman forward Jordan Butler forced a missed layup from Arkansas (11-10, 2-6 SEC) after the tip off, then drew a foul attempting a dunk on the other end and made both of his free throws. A 3-pointer from graduate senior forward Noah Carter a few possessions later knotted the score up at 5-5.

Nothing really went right for the team the rest of the half, though. Arkansas repeatedly navigated Mizzou’s zone defense with ease, finding an open man near the basket nearly every time down the floor.

Even when the Razorbacks did miss, they were usually able to get to the board and score on the extra chance. By the end of the first period, the visitors had racked up 30 points in the paint, including 10 second-chance points off of seven offensive rebounds.

The Tigers, meanwhile, played sloppy on the offensive end, going just 5-19 on 2-pointers, five of the misses coming from layups, and committing nine turnovers. By the 10-minute mark of the half, the team’s perimeter trio of Tamar Bates, Sean East II and Nick Honor had yet to score and were responsible for a combined four turnovers. Despite attempting just four 3-pointers and six free throws, Arkansas went into halftime leading MU, 47-28.

“When we lost all of the 50/50 balls, not finishing possessions and coming up with rebounds, that just led to them just continuing to pour on that lead,” Bates said. “And it's hard to recover from that on top of myself turning the ball over and that leading to transition points that are uncontested. You know, those are just playing that's hard to get back, and especially when we might get a few stops or we get them to take a shot that we would want to where we should get the rebound or we should score on the offensive end. It's just demoralizing.”

The issues finishing at the rim were somewhat expected. The Razorbacks came into the contest ranking second in the NCAA averaging 6.7 blocks per game. Bates said that their goal was to plant off two feet every time they got to the paint to go up strong. That didn’t happen on most of their attempts. Bates admitted there were a few occasions he tried to draw a foul instead of focusing on his finish. But there were more than a few times the whistle never came.

Gates noted that his team did adjust, though.

“They do a great job walling up and scraping and clawing around that basket,” Gates said. “You have to get their defense, their backline, in rotation. And that means you have to have, obviously, ball movement,a high enough pass count where it's going from side-to-side, middle-to-side and sort of disrupting with movement and therefore, they're not stationary defenders. In the second half, we made them do that. That's why it kind of opened up a little bit more for us.”

The team did do a better job in the second. Missouri shot 12-20 from inside the arc, 6-11 from deep and 14-16 at the free throw line. Bates got into a rhythm, lighting the Razorbacks up for 23 points and finishing the night with 29. The Tigers outscored the visitors, 56-44.

But it was far from enough to make up for the slump they fell into during the first half, resulting in the team’s eighth consecutive loss, 91-84.

“I am proud of Tamar's performance,” Gates said. “He had a great performance outside of the six turnovers he had. Mabor (Majak) gave us some unbelievable defensive effort (and) offensive effort for the eight minutes he played and he was plus-three. He and Ant Robinson was plus-three and they did a tremendous job. So I'll look at the film and figure out what else I need to do as a head coach.”