We at Rivals love recruiting rankings. But usually, once prospects ink their National Letters of Intent and team rankings are tabulated, those rankings are forgotten. With 19 Missouri players set to finish their college careers in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31, PowerMizzou is re-ranking each of those players to see who overachieved, who underachieved, and who panned out as expected. It’s impossible to compare this graduating class to any one incoming recruiting class, since this group of seniors is comprised of several members of the recruiting class of 2014, who redshirted a year, as well as 2015, with a few junior college transfers thrown into the mix as well. However, this re-ranking does indicate that those players who stuck it out from the 2014 and 2015 classes, more often than not, out-performed their initial rankings. (There were quite a few who didn’t stick it out. Of Missouri’s 25 signees in the 2015 recruiting class, 10 left the team prior to graduating). Before we get to the rankings, a quick note about the rankings system: Prospects are assigned both a star rating as well as a Rivals Rating, which is numerical scale that ranges from 5.2 to 6.1. Below is an explanation of what the Rivals Rating means for incoming prospects. In re-doing the rankings, we adjusted the criteria to focus less on NFL potential and more on what players contributed during their times at Missouri. 6.1 — Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential. 6.0-5.8 — All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential 5.7-5.5 — All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level. 5.2-5.4 — Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.

Five Stars

Drew Lock, QB Prospect: 5.8, 4-star Now: 6.1, 5-star It hasn’t all been smooth sailing for Lock, but the four-year starting quarterback will most likely finish his college career second in both Missouri history and SEC history in passing yards and passing touchdowns. Just as important as his stats, Lock led the team as it struggled through a off-field turmoil and a coaching change during his first two seasons, then helped it reach a point this year where it has a chance to win nine games for just the eighth time in program history.

Four Stars

Terry Beckner Jr., DT

Prospect: 6.0, 4-star Now: 5.9, 4-star The highest-rated recruit to sign with Missouri since 2012, Beckner tore the ACL in both his left and right knees during his first two seasons. His junior and senior year, Beckner at times struggled with consistency, but that had a lot to do with the fact that he faced frequent double-teams from opposing offensive lines. When he did flash his athleticism, the result was often a violent tackle for loss. Emanuel Hall, WR Prospect: 5.5, 3-star Now: 5.9, 4-star From a production per snaps played standpoint, Hall easily leads this group. The speedster didn’t crack the starting lineup until midway through last season, and then he missed four games this year due to a groin injury. But when he was able to play this season, Hall’s ability to stretch the field completely changed the makeup of Missouri’s offense. He finished the year as the Tigers’ leader in receiving yards (756) and tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (six) despite playing just eight games. Terez Hall, LB Prospect: 5.7, 3-star Now: 5.9, 4-star Hall emerged as the vocal leader of the defense as an upperclassman. He finished second on the team in tackles this season and, aside from blowouts and a game in which he was ejected for targeting, played nearly every snap. Paul Adams, OT Prospect: 5.6, 3-star Now: 5.9, 4-star Adams has been a fixture at right tackle, starting there in Missouri’s past 37 games. He wasn’t perfect this season — he allowed three sacks and committed six penalties — but the past two seasons, he has been an important cog in a Missouri offense that ranked eighth in total offense last season and 18th this year. Kevin Pendleton, OG Prospect: 5.5, 3-star Now: 5.8, 4-star Like Adams, Pendleton has been a dependable member of the offensive line for the past three seasons. He has started 35 of 37 games in that span, missing two as a result of injury. He’s developed into one of the most valuable run-blockers on the offensive line.

Walter Palmore, DT Prospect: 5.6, 3-star Now: 5.8, 4-star One of two junior-college transfers that Missouri added to this senior class, Palmore played sparingly last season but improved his conditioning during the offseason and started at defensive tackle this year. Even playing next to the likes of Beckner and Jordan Elliott, his play stood out this season. Corey Fatony, P Prospect: 5.5, 3-star Now: 5.8, 4-star It might be considered sacrilege to give a punter a four-star ranking, but Fatony started all four years for Missouri. His national averages during his career: 37th, 20th, 13th, 21st. It doesn’t get much more solid than that.

Paul Adams (77) and Kevin Pendleton (71) have been fixtures on Missouri's offensive line for the past three seasons.

Three Stars

Brandon Lee, LB Prospect: 5.7, 3-star Now: 5.7, 3-star Lee took over the starting spot at strongside linebacker midway through last season and held it for a majority of this year. He was never one of the bigger names on Missouri’s defense, but he filled his role solidly. Coaches and teammates typically raved about his character. Cam Hilton, S Prospect: 5.6, 3-star Now: 5.7, 3-star Hilton played wide receiver as a freshman before switching to the defensive side of the ball for the past three seasons. He took a lot of heat from Missouri fans throughout his tenure, but he just kept finding himself in the starting lineup. That didn’t happen by accident. Kendall Blanton, TE Prospect: 5.4, 2-star Now: 5.6 3-star I was surprised to see Blanton wasn’t more highly-ranked as a prospect, because due to his sheer size alone he has always had potential to be a consistent red zone threat. Despite battling a knee injury, he caught 18 passes and a touchdown this season, in addition to the blocking responsibilities of a No. 2 tight end. Nate Brown, WR Prospect: 5.8, 4-star Now: 5.5 3-star Brown earned playing time as a true freshman and then finished second on the team in catches as a sophomore, catching 27 passes and four touchdowns. His career has since been derailed a bit by injuries, though he did start the first four games of this season and catch 12 passes on the year. Nate Anderson, DE Prospect: 5.6, 3-star Now: 5.5 3-star Another junior college addition to the 2017 class, Anderson served as part of the regular rotation at defensive end the past two seasons. Samson Bailey, OL/TE Prospect: 5.4, 2-star Now: 5.5 3-star Bailey is one of the more interesting stories in the senior class. He started nine games at center as a sophomore, and once Trystan Colon-Castillo took over the starting spot there, he moved all over the offensive line, playing at both tackle and guard at various points. Then, this season, when Missouri was short on tight ends, Bailey began lining up there. He even made a 21-yard catch against South Carolina. Rashad Brandon, DT Prospect: 5.5, 3-star Now: 5.5 3-star Brandon, the final junior college transfer in the class, has done nothing but make plays when he’s been on the field the past two seasons. Unfortunately for him, a combination of injuries and personal issues have limited his playing time.

