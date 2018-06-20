The state of Missouri has had its fair share of talented hoopsters over the years, from Ed Maccauley in the 1950s, to Steve Stipanovich in the 1980s and Jayson Tatum today. Only some of them opted to stay home in the Show-Me State, but Mizzou is not short on talented in-state players, especially over the last 20 years. PowerMizzou breaks down the five best players since the turn of the century who wore a Missouri jersey.* *For at least three years.

5. Jimmy McKinney

Long before he was referenced as Missouri 2019 recruit Mario McKinney's uncle, Jimmy McKinney was the highlight of the infamous recruiting class that also included disgraced guard Ricky Clemons. As a freshman, McKinney averaged 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 points and 3.4 assists as the Tigers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Dwayne Wade and Marquette. As Missouri struggled the next three years under Quin Snyder, McKinney saw his scoring numbers rise — to more than 12 points per game as a senior — but the Tigers finished below .500 in two of his final three seasons.

4. Kevin Puryear

Puryear's final legacy is still yet to be written with one more year of eligibility to go, but the soon-to-be senior from Blue Springs was one of — if not the main reason — Missouri won any games in its final two years under Kim Anderson. He was the Tigers leading scorer in 2015-16 as a freshman and the second-leading scorer behind Jordan Barnett in 2016-17 at just over 11 points per game. With the addition of Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon last year, Puryear's numbers dropped significantly, but he was an integral piece in Missouri's run back to the NCAA Tournament.

3. Michael Dixon

The quintessential sixth man, Dixon only started 25 of his 101 career games at Missouri but managed to become one of Missouri's best players by his junior season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game as a junior on one of the most talented Tigers teams in school history. However, he'll likely be known for his dramatic departure more than his on-court performance. Dixon was initially suspended by coach Frank Haith in October 2012 for what was called a violation of team rules. Within a month, two documented allegations of rape against Dixon surfaced. No charges came in either case, but Dixon announced he would leave the program.

2. Marcus Denmon

Denmon was also a member of the infamous 2011-12 team that earned a No. 2 seed and then proceeded to lose to Norfolk State in one of the biggest upsets in NCAA Tournament history. But Denmon's legacy stretches far further than that as one of a handful of players to be named to First-Team All-Big 12 twice, while also being named a consensus second-team All-American. Along with Kim English, Laurence Bowers and Steve Moore, Denmon was a part of a senior class that won more games (107) than any four-year group in Mizzou basketball history.

1. Kareem Rush