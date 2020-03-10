Q: I know a lot of guys might not want to redshirt. Did you view it as a good thing or a bad thing?

Boone: "It was good for me. I felt like I got an opportunity to stand behind some older guys and learn the formations and plays. That’s pretty much it. I feel like I learned a good amount of things last year and I’m ready to go this year."

Q: Who were some of the guys you leaned on to learn during that year?

Boone: "Jalen Knox, (Johnathan) Nance was here last year so Nance was teaching me a lot since he was coming in as a grad transfer. This year more specifically Damon Hazelton and all those guys in the receiving room they’re really helping me develop myself."

Q: As a young player, I would assume it's nice to hear the new coach come in and say that nothing is promised and every spot is open. Is that something you like to hear?

Boone: "I feel good about it. I’ve just been taking time to work and make sure my game is crisp and make sure my routes and everything are crisp and just learning from coach (Bush) Hamdan too. We’re gonna have a special year."

Q: What specifically did you think you needed to improve on from when you came in?

Boone: "I’ve always had speed but I feel like keeping my shoulders down was something that I had to improve on, which I’m still working on today being a young guy. I’m gonna get it all together and be ready to go."

Q: What have been your first impressions of coach Drinkwitz?

Boone: "Coach Drinkwitz is my guy. He’s a real good coach. Real family energy. He’s real upbeat and I love it, offensive guy. I love the energy he has."

Q: How has it been working with coach Hamdan the first few days?

Boone: "Also a lot of energy. I feel like this year we have a lot of energy coming into the offense and I feel like that everything's gonna go good. Coach Hamdan’s a real down to earth guy and he really has taught me a lot of things already in this short amount of time."