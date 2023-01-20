After entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, former Miami (Fla.) quarterback Jake Garcia is set to enroll at Missouri for the spring semester, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Thursday night.

Garcia spent two seasons with the Hurricanes, appearing in nine total games while throwing for 950 yards to go along with seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

This past season, Garcia appeared in eight games for Miami while starter Tyler Van Dyke dealt with a lingering shoulder injury throughout the season. Garcia threw for 803 yards (59.1%) with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Garcia will join a Missouri quarterback room that includes Brady Cook, Sam Horn, and incoming freshman Gabarri Johnson.

Cook started all 13 games for the Tigers in 2022 while passing for 2,734 yards (64.7%) along with 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 585 yards and six touchdowns.

Coming out of Grayson (Ga.) in the 2021 class, Garcia was rated a 6.0, four-star prospect and slotted as the No. 47 recruit in the country, according to Rivals.com.



PowerMizzou.com will have more on this news throughout the day.