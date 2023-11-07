“They’ve earned the right, through their experience, to be key starters,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “Our team revolves around those three. But they are so unselfish that they’ll take a step back and allow someone else to be able to lead. They’ll always try to find the hot hand, even if it’s not theirs. They’ll always try to make the extra pass. They’ll always try to be so unselfish that I have to yell at them under my breath to shoot the ball or something like that.”

The Tigers strolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday without much resistance en route to a season-opening 101-79 victory. Five different players finished the game with double-digit points. Three of them were on the roster a year ago: graduate senior guards Nick Honor and Sean East II and forward Noah Carter .

On a night that was meant to highlight Missouri’s several newcomers, it was mostly the team’s returners who took the center of attention.

East struck first, knocking down a pair of 3-pointers with his first two touches of the evening to establish a 6-0 edge. A few possessions later, he found Carter on a backdoor cut, giving Mizzou a 10-3 lead less than three minutes into the game and forcing the Golden Lions to burn their first timeout.

The former NJCAA Player of the Year, who made just his second start as a Tiger, kept at it throughout the game, sinking his next four field goal attempts and hitting all five of his foul shots. He finished the night with a team-high 21 points, three rebounds and two assists.

East knew he had to be someone who stepped up in the early going.

“(Gates has) been on us about that since June, even really since March Madness was over last year, that we were gonna have to build this culture up with the new guys that were coming in that he was recruiting,” East said. “And that, along with the staff, we were gonna have to push the culture on everybody and push everything. And so, that’s what we’ve been going pretty hard at for about six months now.”

His lone miscue on the offensive end came with just over eight minutes left in the second half. MU had forced a stop and pushed ahead in transition, sending the ball to East on the right wing with a defender guarding him tightly. East chose to shoot the 3-pointer over the top of his man. The ball rimmed out, spoiling what would’ve been a perfect shooting night.

“I’m gonna have a self-call on that shot. For one, I should’ve attacked. But also, if I was gonna shoot, I should’ve stuck the landing,” East said as Gates stared at him with the look of a father who found out his son was one B away from making straight A’s. “And that’s what Coach Gates is mad at me about, he’s probably looking at me right now.”

Carter picked up where he left last season off, bullying opponents on the block with a variety of hook shots and counters that left defenders guessing, posting 15 points. Honor also played his most aggressive game since joining the Tigers, adding 18 points while going 6-14 from the field and 4-10 from outside — it’s the most shots he’s taken in any game since he was a true freshman at Fordham during the 2018-19 season.

Gates has long pined for his starting point to be “more selfish.” It appears the message is finally beginning to break through to Honor.

“I mean, that’s what I want,” Gates said. “And he has to be able to knock down some open shots that I thought he missed. But still, 4-for-10 is 40%. So I’m excited that he shot 10 threes. And that’s a little bit outside of his personality for you all, but it’s what my demands are. We are a better team with him shooting ten 3s. Now, will he shoot 10 next game? I don’t know. But I don’t want him to take his foot off the gas at all. I want him to continue to be aggressive.”

The hosts also saw fellow Mizzou veteran Aidan Shaw deliver on his potential as a difference-maker on the defensive end. With Oral Roberts transfer center Connor Vanover unavailable, Shaw was called on to play heavy minutes at the five. He responded well, using his physics-defying verticality to stabilize the Tigers’ back line.

The sophomore forward notched career highs of nine rebounds, five blocks and two steals to go along with seven points in 23 minutes of action.

“That’s the challenge I’ve been fighting with him over the entire offseason,” Gates said. “He knows if he don’t rebound, he don’t play.”

It was by no means a flawless outing for Missouri. APB took 31 free throws, making 25. Both East and Shaw both had their evening cut short after fouling out of the game. Gates said many of the team’s fouls came “90 feet away from the basket,” which got the Tigers out of their rhythm.

But his veterans set the tone in what was ultimately a blowout win. The head coach will look for them to continue doing the same throughout the rest of the year.

“It’s just a sign that these guys have the right mindset, we have the right environment and we have the right culture, so far, that I think can continue to move us,” Gates said. “The challenge, just like all challenges that arrive, is ‘Can we be consistent in our unselfishness?’”