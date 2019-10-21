“This is a tremendous opportunity for both programs to bring back one of college basketball’s best rivalries,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said in a press release. “I’m excited for our guys, our University and our fans, and we look forward to the battles ahead.”

The first of the six games will be played at the Sprint Center In Kansas City on Dec. 12, 2020. For each of the next four years, the series will alternate between campus venues, starting with Phog Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas in the 2021-2022 season. Finally, the series will return to the Sprint Center on Dec. 13, 2025. The two teams will meet at Mizzou Arena during the 2022-2023 and 2024-2025 seasons.

The Border War rivalry between Missouri and Kansas is back. Missouri announced Monday that It has agreed to a six-game series with Kansas in men's basketball.

Missouri and Kansas last faced one another during the 2011-2012 season, Missouri's last as a member of the Big 12. However, the two heated rivals played an exhibition game at the Sprint Center prior to the 2017-2018 season, which raised more than $2 million for hurricane relief.

“The atmosphere at the Showdown for Relief exhibition in 2017 was incredible to be a part of,” said Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk. “We’re excited to bring that back and officially renew a historic rivalry that people have tremendous passion for. It’s a rivalry that college basketball deserves, and we look forward to delivering that tradition to fans across the nation."

In his statement, Sterk added that he hopes this series will spark a renewal of the rivalry in other sports, as well. The Missouri and Kansas football teams used to meet annually, both on campus sites and at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

“Rivalries make college sports great," Sterk said, "and there is no question that when Missouri and Kansas face off in any sport, it’s important to a lot of people.”

Next season's matchup between Missouri and Kansas will be the first regular season matchup between the two teams in Kansas City since 1997. Missouri has played Kansas more than any other opponent in school history. The Jayhawks lead the all-time series 172-95.