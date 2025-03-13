Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' March 11 press conference Part 2

Although having ties to Missouri, Jacob Eberhart has top programs around the country now vying for his commitment.
Spring practice has provided some answers, as well as additional questions, about the QB position.
The start of the season hasn't gone to plan for the Missouri Tigers, but they're finally playing at home in their invite
It looked like the Tigers returned to form in most areas Thursday night as Mizzou beat Mississippi State.
Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri continue to try to get Miami (FL) commit Jordan Campbell out for visits.
Although having ties to Missouri, Jacob Eberhart has top programs around the country now vying for his commitment.
Spring practice has provided some answers, as well as additional questions, about the QB position.
The start of the season hasn't gone to plan for the Missouri Tigers, but they're finally playing at home in their invite