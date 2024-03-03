The No. 13 ranked Tigers returned to the Hearnes Center for the first time in more than a month. Last time Mizzou competed at home the Tigers defeated then No.3 LSU with a score of 197.325. Entering Sunday's contest Mizzou had lost its last three meetings with an SEC opponent, including most recently to No.14 Auburn. This was the Tigers seventh meeting with a top-25 team.

“As much as I feel like we're struggling a little bit, we went 197, a season high," he said. "I think we're a little irritated about it. We're not quite firing on all cylinders, and we're still doing some work at that level, that tells me that we can get better and I do feel like we're continuing to get better. We felt a little dip in early February, and now we're continuing to build and build, the scores will reflect that as well”.

Coach Shannon Welker discussed how proud he is of his team, and how even with the high scores he feels Mizzou has not yet reached its ceiling this season.

Mizzou gymnastics lost at home to No.12 Arkansas despite a career day from Sienna Schreiber. Mizzou dropped to 8-5 (2-5 SEC) on the season after losing 197.650-197.525 despite posting its highest score of the season.

“I think it's actually really nice to be at home," Jocelyn Moore said. "I remember being here for LSU and the crowd really makes a difference. I remember seeing all the people in the stands and honestly the amount of excitement from the Tiger fans never goes unnoticed and we're able to feed off of that. Being able to be home for the first time in like a month it's actually really nice."

After the first rotation Mizzou trailed Arkansas 49.300-49.225 with Sienna Schreiber leading the Tigers with a 9.875 on the vault. Schreiber claimed the vault title later after the second rotation finished.

Mizzou snatched the lead after the second rotation where the Tigers recorded a team score of 49.450 on the uneven bars. Mizzou was led by Kyra Burns and Amaya Marshall who delivered two 9.900 performances to give the Tigers momentum. Hollyn Patrick followed with a 9.925 performance to help her co-claim the bars title with Arkansas’ Maddie Jones. Mizzou led 98.675-98.550 heading to the beam.

While Arkansas performed its floor routine in the third rotation, Mizzou lost its lead despite a strong team showing on the beam. Mizzou posted a team score of 49.250 and was highlighted by Schreiber, who recorded an electrifying perfect 10 to close out the rotation. Earlier in the rotation Sydney Schaffer and Amari Celestine recorded scores of 9.825. Arkansas led Mizzou 148.075-147.925 entering the fourth and final rotation.

This was Schreiber’s first 10 in her collegiate career and was five years in the making.

“It honestly didn't feel real," she said. "I feel like I've been waiting for this moment and hoping for it and today when it actually happened I really didn't know what to do. I just started crying because it's been so long and I feel like I've had routines where I feel like that could have been it and it just wasn't. So having that today and just being able to celebrate and be engulfed by my team was really special.""

Schreiber’s teammate Moore mentioned how this performance was no surprise to the rest of the Mizzou team and staff.

“She just hasn't reached that score yet," Moore said. "So tonight to actually see her get that score, I wasn't surprised at all. She puts hard work into the gym day in and day out”.

Schreiber continued her terrific performance by leading the Tigers off with a 9.925 floor routine. Mizzou closed out the night with back-to-back 9.950 performances from Kennedy Griffin and Moore on the floor routine. Griffin and Moore took home the floor titles with identical scores. In the fourth rotation the Arkansas beam lineup shined as five of the six gymnasts scored above 9.900.

Mizzou claimed or shared all five of the five event titles, including the meet all-around title. Schreiber took home the all-around with a score of 39.650 on the day, earning a new career best.

But it wasn't quite enough to topple the visiting Razorbacks.