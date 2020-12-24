PowerMizzou - Scouting Report: Iowa

In a normal season, bowl games are difficult to predict. Rosters change as players opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft and motivation can vary widely by team. But, as is fitting for 2020, this postseason features a whole new layer of mystery. For one, it’s still not a sure thing that Missouri and Iowa play in the Music City Bowl, scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. on Dec. 30. The Hawkeye program announced on Monday that it would pause all football activities for the rest of this week due to six coaches and several players testing positive for COVID-19. Among those to test positive was head coach Kirk Ferentz, although he is expected to be out of quarantine in time to coach against Missouri. Despite the spike in positive tests, Iowa said in a release it still plans to participate in the Music City Bowl. Missouri, too, has to be on the brink of being too thin to play. The Tigers played their last game of the regular season, a 51-32 loss at Mississippi State, with 52 scholarship players, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. The Tigers started three freshmen and a walk-on in the defensive backfield for that game, and by the end of the contest, former quarterback Shawn Robinson and freshman receiver Kris Abrams-Draine were playing in the secondary. Since then, the Tigers have had two players, star linebacker Nick Bolton and right tackle Larry Borom, announce they will skip the bowl game in order to prepare for their professional careers. With both teams scheduled to take multiple COVID tests prior to kickoff, the list of absent players will likely only grow. All that said, as of now, the first bowl game of the Eli Drinkwitz era is still on. So let’s take a look at the Hawkeyes, who Missouri will face for the first time since a 2010 loss in the Insight Bowl.

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa have paused football activities for the rest of this week, but the Hawkeyes still plan to play Missouri in the Music City Bowl. (Getty Images)

With Ferentz in his 21st year as head coach at Iowa, the Hawkeyes’ strengths and weaknesses aren’t much of a mystery. Iowa wants to win both lines of scrimmage, its success built on running the ball and stopping the ground game of its opponent. “Coach Ferentz is going to be committed to running the football, stopping the run and playing good defense,” Drinkwitz said on Sunday. “So it's going to be a very difficult opponent, much in the mold of what we've seen every game in the SEC.” This season, Iowa is particularly strong on the defensive line. After learning Missouri would face Iowa in the postseason, Drinkwitz said he spoke to a friend who coaches in the Big Ten, who told him the Hawkeye defensive front was the best his team faced all season. The Iowa defensive line is led by Big Ten defensive player of the year Daviyon Nixon. The sophomore defensive tackle racked up 45 tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, in the team’s eight games. Nixon isn’t the only player Missouri will have to worry about up front, either. Defensive end Chauncey Golston also tallied 45 tackles and 5.5 sacks this season. He, too, earned first-team all-Big 10 honors. Fellow defensive end Zach Van Valkenburg made the all-conference second team with 30 tackles, including 8.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks. That trio helped make Iowa the nation’s No. 11 rushing defense, allowing an average of 107.6 yards per game on the ground. While it may be a challenge for Missouri to establish its running game, doing so will be key. The Tigers’ success on the ground has pretty much determined its success as a team this season. Missouri has averaged 198.8 rushing yards per game in its five wins versus 71.6 in its five losses. Borom could be a big loss in that regard. Missouri averaged 151.8 rushing yards in the eight games he started versus 69 in the two he missed. The Tigers ran the ball to the right side of the line of scrimmage nearly 60 percent of the time this season. Iowa’s defense isn’t only adept at slowing down the run, however. The Hawkeyes rank No. 11 nationally in total defense and tied for seventh in scoring defense, giving up just 16 points per game. They haven’t allowed an opponent to score more than 24 points per game all season. That has stemmed from being opportunistic — Iowa has taken the ball away from its opponents 18 times in eight games — and stingy in the red zone. The Hawkeyes have allowed opponents to score on 77.3 percent of red zone trips, tied for 11th nationally.

2020 Season Stats Missouri Category Iowa 135.2 Rushing Yards/Game 171.0 266.8 Passing Yards/Game 197.6 402.0 Total Yards/Game 386.6 26.7 Points/Game 31.8 162.2 Rushing Yards/Game 107.6 245.5 Passing Yards/Game 206.1 407.7 Total Yards/Game 313.8 32.3 Opponent Points/Game 16.0 -4 Turnover Margin +9 5.8 Penalties/Game 4.8 94.12 Red Zone Scoring Percentage 91.67 81.08 Opponent Red Zone Scoring Percentage 72.73