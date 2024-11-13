Scouting report: South Carolina

Here’s a glance at South Carolina and what Missouri will face at 3:15 p.m. central time Saturday as the Tigers vie for the Mayor’s Cup.

The Gamecock’s three losses have come to LSU (36-33), Ole Miss (27-3) and Alabama (27-25).

The Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 SEC) comes in hot on a three-game win streak, beating Oklahoma 35-9, now-No. __ Texas A&M 44-20 and Vanderbilt 28-7.

Now to keep the dream alive, they’ll have to face off with South Carolina .

The Missouri Tigers (7-2, 3-2 SEC) played a thrilling game, coming back late to beat Oklahoma on a scoop-and-score with 30 seconds left, keeping the hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance alive.

South Carolina’s last win in the series was a 37-35 win in South Carolina in 2018.

All but two of the games in the series have come since Missouri joined the SEC. The first two battles were Missouri bowl wins in 1979 (24-14 in the Hall of Fame classic) and 2005 (38-31 in the Independence Bowl).

Missouri leads the all-time series 9-5 and has won the past five matchups by an average of 13 points.

OFFENSE

LaNorris Sellers, QB

The redshirt freshman has shined in his first season at the helm of the Gamecock offense. He stands at 6-foot, 3-inches, 242-pounds and has completed 115-of-187 (61.5 percent) of his passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries.

He's played in eight of the team's nine games this season, missing the Gamecocks' 50-7 win against Akron in Week 4 because of an ankle sprain he suffered against LSU.

His best passing game came against Alabama when he completed 23-of-31 (74.2 percent) of his passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

But against Texas A&M, he completed 13-of-27 (48.1 percent) of his passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns to go with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also reached 50+ rushing yards against Old Dominion, LSU and Ole Miss.

He has passed for more than 200 yards three of the past four games, only failing to reach the mark against Oklahoma.





Raheim Sanders, RB

After spending three years as one of the SEC's best running backs at Arkansas, the 6-0, 230-pound senior transferred to South Carolina, where he has amassed 696 rushing yards on 131 carries with 10 touchdowns to go with 208 receiving yards on 16 catches with one score through the air.

His average of 77.3 rushing yards per game has him fifth in the SEC, while his 10 rushing scores ties him for third in the conference.

After taking one carry for one yard against Akron, Sanders exited the game and did not return, but he has played in all nine games this season.

He returned the following week and took only eight carries for 29 yards, but since then he has had performances of 16-for-78 and one touchdown (vs. Alabama), 15-for-33 and one touchdown (vs. Oklahoma), 20-for-144 and two touchdowns (vs. Texas A&M) and 15-for-126 and two touchdowns (vs. Vanderbilt).

The game against Texas A&M was by far his best this year as he added five catches for 92 yards through the air.

His receiving touchdown came last week when he added two catches for 52 yards against Vanderbilt.

So he has 394 total yards the past two games.





Joshua Simon, Mazeo Bennett Jr., PASS CATCHERS

Simon, a 6-4, 259-pound sixth-year tight end is the Gamecocks' leading receiver at 39.7 yards per game. He has 27 catches for 357 yards (13.2 per catch) and five touchdowns.

His best performance by far was against Texas A&M when he had four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Otherwise, he hasn't reached 50 yards in a game this season.

Bennett, a 5-11, 185-pound freshman receiver has 21 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 13.8 yards per catch and 32.1 yards per game.

His best game was against Akron when he caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

He also had a three-catch, 63-yard performance with a touchdown against Kentucky.

The past two weeks, he has caught four total passes for 32 total yards.





DEFENSE

Nick Emmanwori, DB

The 6-3, 227-pound junior defensive back leads the Gamecocks with 60 total tackles to go with four interceptions, two passes batted down and two tackles for loss.

His interception total leads the SEC and he has scored on two of the four.

One of his pick-6s came against Kentucky and the other came against Oklahoma when he had two of his four interceptions.





Demetrius Knight Jr., LB

The sixth-year transfer from Charlotte after starting his career at Georgia Tech, stands 6-2 and 245 pounds.

He is second on the Gamecocks with 54 tackles, while co-leading the team with six tackles for loss for 32 combined yards of loss. He also has two sacks and two forced fumbles.





Bam Martin-Scott, LB

The 6-2, 241-pound, sixth-year linebacker has totaled 49 tackles this season, while co-leading the team with six for loss. He also has 1.5 sacks, two passes batted down, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.





Kyle Kennard, edge

The 6-5, 254-pound fifth-year edge rusher has tortured offensive linemen and quarterbacks all season, amassing 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss this season. He has eight more quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recoveries and a pass batted down.