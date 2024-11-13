Scouting report: South Carolina

The Missouri Tigers (7-2, 3-2 SEC) played a thrilling game, coming back late to beat Oklahoma on a scoop-and-score with 30 seconds left, keeping the hopes of a College Football Playoff appearance alive.
Now to keep the dream alive, they’ll have to face off with South Carolina.
The Gamecocks (6-3, 4-3 SEC) comes in hot on a three-game win streak, beating Oklahoma 35-9, now-No. __ Texas A&M 44-20 and Vanderbilt 28-7.
The Gamecock’s three losses have come to LSU (36-33), Ole Miss (27-3) and Alabama (27-25).
South Carolina opened as a 10-point favorite according to Circa Sports.
Here’s a glance at South Carolina and what Missouri will face at 3:15 p.m. central time Saturday as the Tigers vie for the Mayor’s Cup.
GAME INFO
When: 3:15 p.m. CT, Saturday.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network
SERIES HISTORY
Missouri leads the all-time series 9-5 and has won the past five matchups by an average of 13 points.
All but two of the games in the series have come since Missouri joined the SEC. The first two battles were Missouri bowl wins in 1979 (24-14 in the Hall of Fame classic) and 2005 (38-31 in the Independence Bowl).
South Carolina’s last win in the series was a 37-35 win in South Carolina in 2018.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATS
Scoring offense: 30.22 (No. 53)
Scoring defense: 17.56 (No. 12)
Rushing offense: 180.7 (No. 45)
Rushing defense: 107.2 (No. 14)
Passing offense: 198.2 (No. 98)
Passing defense: 194.1 (No. 32)
KEY PLAYERS
OFFENSE
LaNorris Sellers, QB
The redshirt freshman has shined in his first season at the helm of the Gamecock offense. He stands at 6-foot, 3-inches, 242-pounds and has completed 115-of-187 (61.5 percent) of his passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He has also rushed for 391 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries.
He's played in eight of the team's nine games this season, missing the Gamecocks' 50-7 win against Akron in Week 4 because of an ankle sprain he suffered against LSU.
His best passing game came against Alabama when he completed 23-of-31 (74.2 percent) of his passes for 238 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
But against Texas A&M, he completed 13-of-27 (48.1 percent) of his passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns to go with 106 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also reached 50+ rushing yards against Old Dominion, LSU and Ole Miss.
He has passed for more than 200 yards three of the past four games, only failing to reach the mark against Oklahoma.
Raheim Sanders, RB
After spending three years as one of the SEC's best running backs at Arkansas, the 6-0, 230-pound senior transferred to South Carolina, where he has amassed 696 rushing yards on 131 carries with 10 touchdowns to go with 208 receiving yards on 16 catches with one score through the air.
His average of 77.3 rushing yards per game has him fifth in the SEC, while his 10 rushing scores ties him for third in the conference.
After taking one carry for one yard against Akron, Sanders exited the game and did not return, but he has played in all nine games this season.
He returned the following week and took only eight carries for 29 yards, but since then he has had performances of 16-for-78 and one touchdown (vs. Alabama), 15-for-33 and one touchdown (vs. Oklahoma), 20-for-144 and two touchdowns (vs. Texas A&M) and 15-for-126 and two touchdowns (vs. Vanderbilt).
The game against Texas A&M was by far his best this year as he added five catches for 92 yards through the air.
His receiving touchdown came last week when he added two catches for 52 yards against Vanderbilt.
So he has 394 total yards the past two games.
Joshua Simon, Mazeo Bennett Jr., PASS CATCHERS
Simon, a 6-4, 259-pound sixth-year tight end is the Gamecocks' leading receiver at 39.7 yards per game. He has 27 catches for 357 yards (13.2 per catch) and five touchdowns.
His best performance by far was against Texas A&M when he had four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Otherwise, he hasn't reached 50 yards in a game this season.
Bennett, a 5-11, 185-pound freshman receiver has 21 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns. He averages 13.8 yards per catch and 32.1 yards per game.
His best game was against Akron when he caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
He also had a three-catch, 63-yard performance with a touchdown against Kentucky.
The past two weeks, he has caught four total passes for 32 total yards.
DEFENSE
Nick Emmanwori, DB
The 6-3, 227-pound junior defensive back leads the Gamecocks with 60 total tackles to go with four interceptions, two passes batted down and two tackles for loss.
His interception total leads the SEC and he has scored on two of the four.
One of his pick-6s came against Kentucky and the other came against Oklahoma when he had two of his four interceptions.
Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
The sixth-year transfer from Charlotte after starting his career at Georgia Tech, stands 6-2 and 245 pounds.
He is second on the Gamecocks with 54 tackles, while co-leading the team with six tackles for loss for 32 combined yards of loss. He also has two sacks and two forced fumbles.
Bam Martin-Scott, LB
The 6-2, 241-pound, sixth-year linebacker has totaled 49 tackles this season, while co-leading the team with six for loss. He also has 1.5 sacks, two passes batted down, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Kyle Kennard, edge
The 6-5, 254-pound fifth-year edge rusher has tortured offensive linemen and quarterbacks all season, amassing 9.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss this season. He has eight more quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, two fumbles recoveries and a pass batted down.
KEY MATCHUPS
Drew Pyne vs. South Carolina pass rush
Brady Cook is likely out again this week, so Drew Pyne will have a chance to follow up his performance against Oklahoma.
With at least a backup center, and possibly a backup left guard, in front of him, South Carolina’s pass rush that has 33 sacks this season is going to be coming after him.
Along with Kennard, Knight and Martin-Scott, South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart has 5.5 sacks, Tonka Hemingway has four, T.J. Sanders has three and Bryan Thomas Jr. has 2.5.
That’s a lot of rushers coming.
Pyne did a great job stepping up in the pocket against Oklahoma and escaping extra pressure, he’ll have to do that again this week.
Missouri’s offense and giving the ball away
Along with that successful pass rush has come a lot of turnovers and extra possessions for the Gamecocks this season. South Carolina has 11 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries this season.
Missouri can’t afford to give the ball away, which it did a good job of handling against Oklahoma, winning the turnover battle 4-1, without Cook.
So making sure Pyne and co. don’t give up more extra possessions will be key.
Missouri’s defensive line vs. SC’s run game
The Gamecocks don’t throw a lot unless they have to. That’s because Sellers and Sanders have been a fantastic rushing combo this season. If the Tigers are able to contain the duo and make the Gamecocks through, that sets Missouri up for a lot of success.
Head on over to the Tiger Walk to discuss the game and so much more.