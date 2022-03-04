Search underway for Mizzou's next starting center

“For me, it starts there at that center position,” Johnson said. “I’ve always personally believed that offensive lines are built inside out. To me, you got to have a general, if you will, in that spot in order to put five guys on the same page.”

Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson disagrees. Johnson believes that a successful line is built inside-out, meaning the most important man among the front five is the center. Thus, with Michael Maietti off to the NFL after starting each of the past two seasons at center for Missouri, finding a new starter at the position has been the top offseason priority for Johnson.

Conventional wisdom — perhaps with an assist from Hollywood — has it that the most important position on an offensive line is the left tackle. See the bestselling Michael Lewis book and subsequent movie The Blind Side for proof.

“A lot is put on our center’s plate as far as getting five guys on the same page, whether that’s in the run game or the pass game,” Johnson explained. “So myself and that center, we gotta be on the same page and see it in the same way. I think it’s critical. Mike was phenomenal about it. He and I would meet at different times without everybody else throughout the course of the season just so he would have a better understanding of what we were looking for, especially when it comes to protections and third downs, just because we do have a unique system in what we do.”

That’s due in part to the responsibilities Missouri puts on its center’s plate. The Tiger offense asks its center to play a significant role in identifying pressure and calling the team’s blocking or protection schemes. Johnson said Maietti’s greatest strength was his ability to get all five offensive linemen on the correct page. With a new starting quarterback leading the offense next season, it will be imperative that Maietti’s successor possess the same trait.

Speaking to reporters after Missouri’s Thursday afternoon practice, Johnson repeated Eli Drinkwitz’s party line that starting spots aren’t won during spring practices. But he also said it’s “very important” that Missouri finds its starting center enough in advance of next season to build chemistry with the rest of the offensive line and the quarterbacks.

Johnson mentioned three primary candidates to replace Maietti: Buffalo transfer Bence Polgar, redshirt freshman Connor Tollison and redshirt sophomore Drake Heismeyer. Polgar, who started at center for Buffalo last season, has been working with the first team during the first few practices of the spring.

Johnson said he’s “trying to let Bence get his feet wet and build some chemistry” with the starters. He said Polgar still has a lot to learn, but he’s been impressed by his maturity through the first few practices.

“He’s done well to this point,” Johnson said of Polgar. “He’s carried himself well, very mature kid, understands what it means to work. That was one of the things that impressed me about he and his family is the fact that they understand you kind of get what you earn in life and they don’t expect anything to be given.”

Don’t count out Tollison, though. The Jackson, Missouri product earned praise from the coaching staff throughout last season, and Johnson complimented him again this week. While Tollison has been practicing with the centers, Johnson said he could play multiple spots on the offensive line.

“I think Tollison’s done an outstanding job these first couple of days in practice,” Johnson said. “He is different. He’s a talented young man and we need him to grow up quick, fast and in a hurry. The only thing that he lacks right now at this point is experience and meaningful playing reps. I think that kid has got a chance to be a really good player once he starts getting meaningful reps on Saturdays.”

The other position of intrigue on the offensive line is right tackle. Hyrin White, who started there when healthy a season ago, hasn’t practiced so far this spring due to another injury. His backup, Bobby Lawrence, will miss the spring, as well, still recovering from a leg injury suffered last fall. As a result, Johnson has moved Zeke Powell from left tackle to right. Powell played sparingly last season but started eight games in 2020.

“He’s a guy that’s been here for a little minute and he’s got some experience, and the natural thing to do was to slide him over to right versus moving Javon (Foster) over,” Johnson said of Powell. “... We need Zeke to have a big spring, get some veteran leadership out there up front."

Johnson also mentioned redshirt sophomore Mitchell Walters and true freshman Armand Membou as players practicing at right tackle. Like most true freshmen on the offensive line, Membou will likely redshirt the 2022 season unless a rash of injuries forces him into action, but Johnson believes enrolling early will be good for the long-term development of the Lee’s Summit North product.

“For him to be here right now, when he probably should be in his English class back at Lee’s Summit North, is tremendous for him getting a head start on his future both athletically and academically,” Johnson said.

Don’t be surprised if other names emerge for the center or right tackle spots. Johnson has shown a willingness to try players at different positions during his two seasons at Missouri. He said he emphasizes versatility for anyone who’s capable of playing more than one position because it makes it easier to put the “right five” on the field.

“We got quite a few guys that are playing multiple positions, and I think that’s critical when it comes to development,” Johnson said. “Knock on wood, but there’s very few lines, offensive lines, that go throughout the course of the season where all five guys stay healthy. So at some point, somebody’s going to have to step up in a major way for us throughout the season. So you’ve got to start cross-training those guys at some point just so once the season does get here, it’s not their first time to the party.”