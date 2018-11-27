Season grade card
Each week, the day after Missouri played a football game, PowerMizzou gave out grades to every position group based on that week’s performance. Now, with the regular season finished, it’s time to look back at the entire body of work. We revisited the grade cards for each week, but this is not just an average of all those grades. It’s meant to be a more holistic look at how each facet of the team contributed to the Tigers’ final record of 8-4.
Quarterback: Much like the first three years of his career, Drew Lock’s senior season featured ample highlights and low points. Lock looked like he might live up to the preseason Heisman Trophy hype with three huge games against Tennessee-Martin, Wyoming and Purdue to open the season. Then SEC play began, he lost his best receiver due to injury and Lock struggled. He combined to throw five interceptions and one touchdown in three straight losses to Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. After a bounce-back game against overmatched Memphis, Lock and the rest of the Missouri offense hit its lowest point, blowing a 14-3 fourth-quarter lead against Kentucky, largely because the offense didn’t get a first down in the entire second half. But Lock rebounded with perhaps his best college game against Florida and led Missouri to four straight wins to close out the regular season. It wasn’t always pretty, and Lock’s numbers were certainly down from a year ago, but he has unquestionably played the best football of his college career the past month. GRADE: B+
Running back: The only offensive position group that didn’t receive an F grade in any game this season, Missouri’s running backs struggled a bit to start the year but have emerged as a major position of strength down the stretch. Larry Rountree III was the most steady rusher of the group, and he eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season during the Arkansas game. Damarea Crockett struggled a bit early in the year but bounced back to carry the load in wins over Florida and Vanderbilt. Tyler Badie provided a spark in both the rushing and receiving games as a true freshman. Even Simi Bakare flashed promise in his brief late-season appearances. The best news for Missouri: All four should be back next year. GRADE: A
Wide receiver: Wideout is typically regarded as one of the easiest positions to replace one player with another, but Emanuel Hall shattered that preconception this season. To put it simply, when Hall was on the field this year, Missouri passed the ball effectively, and when he wasn’t, the Tiger air attack struggled mightily. Unfortunately for Missouri, Hall missed four games due to a groin injury this season and was rendered ineffective in a fifth. The Tigers lost four of those five games. Several of the true freshmen behind Hall, namely Jalen Knox and Kam Scott, flashed impressive play this season, but the lack of effective weapons aside from Hall brings this group’s grade down a bit. GRADE: C
Tight end: In August, there was talk of Missouri returning to its “Tight End U” days, with Albert Okwuegbunam headlining a talented group that would consist of Kendall Blanton, Brendan Scales, Messiah Swinson and Logan Christopherson. Instead, the last three games of the season, Missouri was lining up Daniel Parker Jr. (a converted defensive end) and Samson Bailey (a converted offensive lineman) alongside Blanton at tight end. The craziest part, though, is that the group’s production didn’t dip much in those games. Okwuegbunam had an up-and-down year prior to his shoulder injury, at times serving as the team’s best receiving threat and at times being completely shut down. Blanton, too, battled an injury, and he proved serviceable when he was on the field. But Parker, who worked his way into steady playing time with his blocking but ended up catching six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown on the year, was the big story of the group. While the tight end group didn’t quite match Okwuegbunam’s receiving prowess in the last quarter of the season, thanks to he and Bailey, the running game got even better. GRADE: B
Offensive Line: For the most part, Missouri’s offensive line excelled in its number one priority, which was to keep Lock upright. The Tigers allowed just 12 sacks in 12 games, which tied for 11th-best in the nation. The group also improved its run blocking after offensive coordinator Derek Dooley and offensive line coach Brad Davis challenged it to mid-season. Like the rest of the offense, the group struggled when facing Alabama’s uber-talented front four and in the second half of the Kentucky game, but aside from that, the unit lived up to the hype that came with returning all five starters from a season ago. GRADE: A-
Defensive line: Missouri’s defensive front, particularly its deep group of defensive tackles, excelled against the run this season. The Tigers finished the regular season ranked No. 22 in run defense. Walter Palmore, Jordan Elliott, Kobie Whiteside and Akial Byers all emerged as reliable run-stuffers throughout the season to compliment Terry Beckner Jr. The knock on the front four, however, was its pass rush, or lack thereof. Missouri got better at pressuring opposing quarterbacks in the last few weeks of the year, but for the majority of the season, it either left opposing passers all day to throw or was forced to bring pressure from other areas of the defense, leaving its defensive backs in difficult positions. GRADE: B+
Linebackers: The Tigers leaned heavily on its starters, Cale Garrett, Terez Hall and Brandon Lee, this season. Like the defensive line, the trio performed well against the run, Garrett especially. He finished the regular season with 62 solo tackles, tied for the most in the SEC, and 98 total tackles (at one point against Arkansas he was credited with his 100th tackle of the season, but a few must have been credited to others). The linebackers struggled a bit in coverage, however. Depth will also be a question mark moving forward, with Hall and Lee both graduating after this season. GRADE: B-
Secondary: The back end of Missouri’s defense certainly took some lumps this season. Purdue quarterback David Blough threw for a school-record 572 yards in Week Three, then South Carolina backup Michael Scarnecchia threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns a few weeks later. At the end of an otherwise solid defensive performance against Kentucky, Missouri was gashed by the Wildcats’ struggling passing game, allowing the game-winning score. The secondary has found two stable cornerbacks in DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes in recent weeks and has improved its pass coverage quite a bit, but it has been the clear area of weakness for much of the season. GRADE: C-
Special Teams: For years, Tiger fans clamored for a full-time assistant coach devoted to overseeing special teams. They got their wish this season, as Missouri moved Andy Hill from wide receivers coach to special teams coordinator. The results weren’t pretty. Corey Fatony did a solid job in his fourth year as the starting punter, and even though Tucker McCann was a bit inconsistent in his placekicking, he made nearly 75 percent of his field goals on the year, including a game-winner against Purdue and a late 57-yarder to give Missouri the lead against South Carolina. However, the Tigers were dreadful in the return game, finishing the season ranked No. 126 out of 130 FBS teams in punt return average, and they allowed several momentum-altering plays on special teams. A blocked field goal breathed life into Purdue’s chances. Georgia scored on a blocked punt. A miscommunication led to an onside kick against South Carolina. Kentucky would not have won without a punt return touchdown. Overall, a lot more went wrong than went right for Missouri on special teams this season. GRADE: D
Coaching: It’s been a wild ride for Barry Odom and his staff. With Lock returning for his senior season, most fans and pundits agreed that the Tigers needed to win at least eight games in order for Odom to prove he is the long-term man for the job and inspire a more meaningful contract extension than the one he received following last season. After the rain-soaked loss to South Carolina and, especially, the collapse against Kentucky, Odom’s future with the school appeared in legitimate jeopardy. Then, of course, Odom rallied his troops and the Tigers dominated Florida and closed the season with four straight wins. There were certainly some bad moments for the coaching staff — the disastrous third quarter against South Carolina and the clock-management against Kentucky leap to mind — but Odom also deserves credit for keeping his team from quitting following the Kentucky loss. Looking at the entire year, it’s impossible to argue this team isn’t better than last year’s. GRADE: B
Final overall grade: B