Each week, the day after Missouri played a football game, PowerMizzou gave out grades to every position group based on that week’s performance. Now, with the regular season finished, it’s time to look back at the entire body of work. We revisited the grade cards for each week, but this is not just an average of all those grades. It’s meant to be a more holistic look at how each facet of the team contributed to the Tigers’ final record of 8-4. Quarterback: Much like the first three years of his career, Drew Lock’s senior season featured ample highlights and low points. Lock looked like he might live up to the preseason Heisman Trophy hype with three huge games against Tennessee-Martin, Wyoming and Purdue to open the season. Then SEC play began, he lost his best receiver due to injury and Lock struggled. He combined to throw five interceptions and one touchdown in three straight losses to Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. After a bounce-back game against overmatched Memphis, Lock and the rest of the Missouri offense hit its lowest point, blowing a 14-3 fourth-quarter lead against Kentucky, largely because the offense didn’t get a first down in the entire second half. But Lock rebounded with perhaps his best college game against Florida and led Missouri to four straight wins to close out the regular season. It wasn’t always pretty, and Lock’s numbers were certainly down from a year ago, but he has unquestionably played the best football of his college career the past month. GRADE: B+

Drew Lock's numbers weren't quite as impressive as last season, but he closed the year playing the best football of his college career. Jordan Kodner

Running back: The only offensive position group that didn’t receive an F grade in any game this season, Missouri’s running backs struggled a bit to start the year but have emerged as a major position of strength down the stretch. Larry Rountree III was the most steady rusher of the group, and he eclipsed 1,000 yards on the season during the Arkansas game. Damarea Crockett struggled a bit early in the year but bounced back to carry the load in wins over Florida and Vanderbilt. Tyler Badie provided a spark in both the rushing and receiving games as a true freshman. Even Simi Bakare flashed promise in his brief late-season appearances. The best news for Missouri: All four should be back next year. GRADE: A Wide receiver: Wideout is typically regarded as one of the easiest positions to replace one player with another, but Emanuel Hall shattered that preconception this season. To put it simply, when Hall was on the field this year, Missouri passed the ball effectively, and when he wasn’t, the Tiger air attack struggled mightily. Unfortunately for Missouri, Hall missed four games due to a groin injury this season and was rendered ineffective in a fifth. The Tigers lost four of those five games. Several of the true freshmen behind Hall, namely Jalen Knox and Kam Scott, flashed impressive play this season, but the lack of effective weapons aside from Hall brings this group’s grade down a bit. GRADE: C Tight end: In August, there was talk of Missouri returning to its “Tight End U” days, with Albert Okwuegbunam headlining a talented group that would consist of Kendall Blanton, Brendan Scales, Messiah Swinson and Logan Christopherson. Instead, the last three games of the season, Missouri was lining up Daniel Parker Jr. (a converted defensive end) and Samson Bailey (a converted offensive lineman) alongside Blanton at tight end. The craziest part, though, is that the group’s production didn’t dip much in those games. Okwuegbunam had an up-and-down year prior to his shoulder injury, at times serving as the team’s best receiving threat and at times being completely shut down. Blanton, too, battled an injury, and he proved serviceable when he was on the field. But Parker, who worked his way into steady playing time with his blocking but ended up catching six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown on the year, was the big story of the group. While the tight end group didn’t quite match Okwuegbunam’s receiving prowess in the last quarter of the season, thanks to he and Bailey, the running game got even better. GRADE: B Offensive Line: For the most part, Missouri’s offensive line excelled in its number one priority, which was to keep Lock upright. The Tigers allowed just 12 sacks in 12 games, which tied for 11th-best in the nation. The group also improved its run blocking after offensive coordinator Derek Dooley and offensive line coach Brad Davis challenged it to mid-season. Like the rest of the offense, the group struggled when facing Alabama’s uber-talented front four and in the second half of the Kentucky game, but aside from that, the unit lived up to the hype that came with returning all five starters from a season ago. GRADE: A- Defensive line: Missouri’s defensive front, particularly its deep group of defensive tackles, excelled against the run this season. The Tigers finished the regular season ranked No. 22 in run defense. Walter Palmore, Jordan Elliott, Kobie Whiteside and Akial Byers all emerged as reliable run-stuffers throughout the season to compliment Terry Beckner Jr. The knock on the front four, however, was its pass rush, or lack thereof. Missouri got better at pressuring opposing quarterbacks in the last few weeks of the year, but for the majority of the season, it either left opposing passers all day to throw or was forced to bring pressure from other areas of the defense, leaving its defensive backs in difficult positions. GRADE: B+

Jordan Elliott (95) and Terry Beckner Jr. (5) anchored the interior of the defensive line this season. Jordan Kodner