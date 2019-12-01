The day after every Missouri game this season, PowerMizzou handed out grades to each position group. Now that the 2019 season is in the books, we assess grades for all 12 games. Note that this is not just an average of each Sunday grade card, but a more holistic look at the Impact of each position on the season.

Quarterback: Missouri had to beat out a long list of traditional powers to land Kelly Bryant from Clemson. When Bryant announced his intention to transfer to the Tigers last December, excitement for this season reached its zenith. Ultimately, the play of Bryant was one of the biggest reasons those high hopes weren’t realized. Bryant started strong even though the team didn’t, throwing for a career-high 423 yards in the season-opening loss at Wyoming. In the first half of the season, he averaged 262.5 yards per game and threw 10 touchdowns versus four interceptions. Then, Bryant’ struggles mirrored the team’s. Bryant battled knee and hamstring injuries down the stretch and missed two of the final six games. When he did play, he averaged 160 yards per game and threw three touchdowns and two picks. His injuries limited his running ability, and he struggled to get the ball out quickly to pass-catchers. Bryant isn’t solely to blame for the offensive struggles (see below), but his play illustrated how many issues former quarterback Drew Lock covered up with his arm strength last year. GRADE: C-

Running back: When Bryant committed, fans hoped Missouri would have one of the most potent rushing attacks in the SEC when he joined forces with tailbacks Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie. That didn’t come to fruition. The Tigers finished the season averaging just over 150 yards per game on the ground, down more than 50 yards per game from a season ago. Rountree, in particular, saw his numbers dip. A season after rushing for 1,216 yards on 5.4 yards per attempt, Rountree mustered just 829 yards on a career-low 4.5 yards per tote. The running struggles don’t all reflect on the running backs. The offensive line is certainly culpable, and the lack of a downfield passing threat made it harder to break big gains. Plus, Badie’s all-purpose ability (he led the team in receptions) made him one of the lone bright spots on the offense. But when Missouri’s offense needed someone to step up and make a play during the second half of the season, the backs often failed to deliver. GRADE: C+

Wide receiver: With several wideouts having seen meaningful playing time as freshmen last season, the hope was that each of them would take a step forward to mitigate the loss of deep threat Emanuel Hall. That didn’t happen. Jalen Knox went from catching 27 passes for 419 yards to 19 grabs for 307. Kam Scott showed an ability to get open downfield but struggled with drops and discipline. Dominic Gicinto was a non-factor. The one receiver who appeared to progress was former walk-on Barrett Banister, but he didn’t see consistent snaps until the last quarter of the season, when senior slot receiver Johnathon Johnson got hurt. Jonathan Nance had a solid season, but as a whole, the receivers’ inability to get open and generate explosive plays in the passing game really limited the offense. GRADE: D

Tight end: Speaking of players who failed to live up to preseason expectations, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam generated almost as much buzz as Bryant when he announced that he would return for his junior season. Okwuegbunam was forecast as a matchup nightmare and a potential first-round draft pick. While Okwuegbunam proved to be a solid red zone threat, catching six touchdowns on the year, he was largely uninvolved between the 20’s and was inconsistent as a whole. Okwuegbunam caught just 26 passes and committed a couple noteable 15-yard penalties. Daniel Parker Jr. provided the occasional spark behind Okwuegbunam but clearly couldn’t solve the issues in the run blocking game. GRADE: C

Offensive line: Missouri lost two starters from last season’s offensive line, but with Yasir Durant, Trystan Colon-Castillo and Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms all back after having started for two full seasons, hopes were high for the offensive line. Instead, the group shuffled players for the first half of the season and never settled on a consistently productive starting five. Missouri’s yards per rush average dropped a full yard, from 4.8 last season to 3.8 in 2019. The Tigers surrendered 14 more sacks and 19 more tackles for loss than a year ago despite playing one fewer game. On an offense that sputtered as a whole during the second half of the year, the line may have been the single biggest, and most confounding, disappointment. GRADE: D-

Defensive line: The coaching staff raved about Jordan Elliott during the offseason. The Texas transfer cut about 30 pounds and emerged as one of the nation’s most disruptive defensive tackles. His stats don’t jump off the page, but Pro Football Focus grades Elliott as the best interior defensive lineman in the country. Kobie Whiteside complemented Elliott with his breakout season. If this space was meant only to grade the defensive tackles, they would receive an A, but unfortunately for Missouri, the defensive ends continued to struggle. The biggest area of concern entering the season was indeed an issue, as only one defensive end, Tre Williams, recorded a single sack on the season. The Tigers’ new coaching staff desperately needs to find some difference-makers off the edge during the offseason. GRADE: B-