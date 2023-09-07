For the season, the team will play in at total of 31 games during the regular season: 17 inside Mizzou Arena, 12 on the road and two at neutral sites. The Tigers are set to play Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M two times each, home and away.

Mizzou will begin its league slate by hosting Georgia on Jan. 6, then travel to Kentucky to face the Wildcats on Jan. 9. The team will return home to play South Carolina on Jan. 13 before heading back out to take on reigning SEC champion Alabama on Jan. 16. MU will go up against Florida on Jan. 20, then go out on a two-game road trip, Texas A&M on Jan. 23 and South Carolina on Jan. 27. The team will round out the month with a home game against Arkansas on Jan. 31.

The Tigers will begin the next month by traveling to face Vanderbilt on Feb. 3. They’ll then see their first two-game homestand, hosting Texas A&M on Feb. 7 and Mississippi State on Feb. 10. Missouri will be on the road in three of their next four, visiting Ole Miss on Feb. 17, hosting Tennessee on Feb. 20, and playing away games against Arkansas on Feb. 24 and Tennessee on Feb. 28. The team will round out the season with home games against Ole Miss on March 2 and Auburn on March 7 and finally a road game against LSU on March 9.

The SEC tournament is set to be held inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. from March 13-17. The NCAA tournament's First Four games will tip off in Dayton, Ohio on March 19.

Mizzou went 11-7 in conference play last season, finishing in fourth place and earning a bye to the league tournament quarterfinals. The Tigers will hope to stay in the upper echelon of the SEC this year.