NASHVILLE — Amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the SEC announced Thursday morning that it would cancel the remaining four days of its conference tournament. Missouri had been set to open tournament play against Texas A&M Thursday evening at 6 p.m. The Tigers will finish the 2019-20 season with a record of 15-16.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey spoke at a press conference in Bridgestone Arena, telling media that the cancelations would extend to all SEC sports, as well as on- and off-campus recruiting, through March 30. That includes the upcoming gymnastics conference tournament. The exception will be for NCAA championships, including the NCAA basketball tournament, swimming and diving championships and wrestling championships. Sankey said SEC teams would be free to participate should those events happen.

"That March 30 date gives us a chance to step back from a rather intense 24, 36 hours and consider the direction of the remainder of the spring as scheduled or make any adjustments," Sankey said.

No decision has yet been made about the future of the NCAA basketball tournament — if it happens, regular-season champion Kentucky will earn the automatic bid from the SEC — but it was a decision about the event from NCAA President Mark Emmert that sparked a domino effect culminating in the SEC canceling games in Nashville. Emmert announced Wednesday afternoon that the NCAA Tournament would proceed, but without spectators in attendance. A few hours later, the SEC decided to follow suit, banning everyone but "essential staff, credentialed media and limited family" from Thursday through Sunday games. Fans were allowed inside the arena for the two matchups Wednesday night.

Before the Thursday games could tip off, that stance had changed again. Around 10:30 a.m., the Big Ten became the first high-major conference to cancel its basketball tournament outright, and the the SEC made a similar announcement minutes later. Sankey said the decision "was not made lightly." He cited new Information from the NCAA's COVID-19 advisory panel that led to the conference prohibiting spectators. The NBA's decision to suspend its season after Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert tested positve for coronavirus was a major factor in the decision to cancel the games.

"Men's basketball (players) saw what happened in the NBA, and they look to that, many of them, as the next step in their basketball opportunity," Sankey said. "And it just creates questions. So this was the appropriate decision made at the at the best possible time, even though a difficult time."