The SEC is set to begin conference play this weekend, with all 14 schools finishing up their non-conference schedules. Here’s a quick look at where each team ranks in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin, the highest-ranked opponent it’s beaten, the lowest-ranked opponent it’s lost to and where things stand as the calendar flips to 2024:

No. 5 Alabama (8-5), +25.33 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 49 Oregon (neutral), 99-91Worst Loss: vs. No. 29 Ohio State (neutral), 92-81

The Crimson Tide are rated this high because of how explosive their offense has been. Alabama is scoring 124.7 points per 100 possessions — 5.3 points higher than any other team in the conference. The team cracked triple digits on five separate occasions this year and posted 74 points in its lowest-scoring outing this season. While the Tide’s record won’t do them many favors when it comes to seeding in the NCAA tournament, losses have come against schools in the top 30. Alabam should still be considered one of the toughest teams to beat in the league.

No. 7 Tennessee (10-3), +24.34 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 10 Illinois, 86-79Worst Loss: vs. No. 13 Kansas (neutral), 69-60

The Volunteers had the toughest non-conference schedule among all SEC teams and only lost playing away from home. Tennessee boasts the second-best defensive efficiency rating in the country, holding opponents to 89.9 points per 100 possessions. Starting point guard Zakai Zeigler has started to find his footing after recovering from a season-ending injury last year, scoring double-digit points in three of his last four games, giving the Volunteers another reliable threat on the perimeter alongside Northern Colorado transfer Dalton Knecht.

No. 8 Auburn (11-2), +23.60 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 66 Virginia Tech, 74-57Worst Loss: at No. 95 Appalachian State, 69-64

The Tigers have gotten a significant lift from freshman point guard Aden Holloway, who’s averaging 11.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game and is shooting 37.7% from deep. Auburn’s a well-balanced team, with both its offensive and defensive efficiency ratings ranking in the top 20. The Tigers have also moved the ball especially well, with 65.8% of the team’s field goals coming off of assists.

No. 18 Kentucky (10-2), +21.54 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 12 North Carolina (neutral), 87-83Worst Loss: vs. No. 116 UNC Wilmington, 80-73

Aside from the loss to the Seahawks in which Kentucky was missing freshman starting point guard DJ Wagner, the Wildcats have looked like the team to beat in the SEC. The team’s gotten healthier, with big men Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Oyenso returning to the rotation, deepening Kentucky’s frontcourt. Freshman guard Reed Sheppard has also given the Wildcats a shooting threat they’ve missed in years past, as the team is connecting on 41.6 of its 3-pointers, which ranks third in the nation.

No. 23 Texas A&M (9-4), +19.72 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 17 Iowa State (neutral), 73-69Worst Loss: at No. 52 Virginia, 59-47

The Aggies stumbled a bit once starting two guard Tyrece Radford was sidelined a handful of games due to injury. Still, Texas A&M continues to be one of the most physically imposing teams in the conference. The Aggies pull down 46.1% of available offensive rebounds, the top mark in the NCAA, which has helped the team score 119.4 points per 100 possessions, the highest offensive efficiency rating since head coach Buzz Williams took over in 2019-20.

No. 32 Mississippi State (11-2), +17.75 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 58 Northwestern (neutral), 66-57Worst Loss: vs. No. 246 Southern, 60-59

The Bulldogs have tread water despite All-SEC center Tolu Smith missing the entire non-conference slate. Aside from a pair of miscues, Mississippi State has looked sharp both at home and on the road, holding opponents to 92.7 points per 100 possessions, which ranks 13th in the country. Freshman point guard Josh Hubbard has led the way, averaging 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

No. 35 Florida (10-3), +16.67 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 45 Pittsburgh (neutral), 86-71Worst Loss: vs. No. 52 Virginia (neutral), 73-70

Nearly all of the Gators’ transfers have made an impact this season, joining forces with returning guards Riley Kugel and Will Richard to make Florida a respectable squad. Iona transfer Walter Clayton has stepped up as the team’s top scorer, averaging 15.2 points, and a trio of forwards, Alex Condon, Micah Handlogten and Tyrese Samuel, have made the Gators a force to be reckoned with on the offensive glass, pulling down 41.1% of available offensive rebounds, the fifth-highest mark in the nation.

No. 59 Arkansas (9-4), +12.58 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 9 Duke, 80-75Worst Loss: vs. No. 150 UNC Greensboro, 78-72

Though the Razorbacks have been clipped a few times, they still own the highest-ranked win in the conference by taking out the Blue Devils. The team has a strong interior defense and has the fourth-highest free throw rate in the NCAA at 48.4%, but doesn’t generate many turnovers and occasionally struggles with its outside shot. Arkansas generally improves as the year goes on under head coach Eric Musselman, so expect a leap from the Hogs heading into league play.

No. 61 South Carolina (12-1), +12.47 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 64 Grand Canyon (neutral), 75-68Worst Loss: at No. 19 Clemson, 72-67

The Gamecocks have taken a step in the right direction in head coach Lamont Paris’ second season, totaling a dozen wins and just one loss in a rivalry game on the road. Still, its tough to invest too much stock into South Carolina’s success, as the team played the easiest non-conference schedule among all SEC schools. The Gamecocks will need to prove they can hold up against tougher competition to stay in contention of an invite to the Big Dance.

No. 79 Ole Miss (13-0), +9.82 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 34 Memphis, 80-77Worst Loss: N/A

Though they’ve had a handful of close calls, the Rebels remain as the only undefeated team in the conference. Ole Miss just got deeper, too, with both Oklahoma State transfer center Moussa Cisse and Georgetown transfer guard Brandon Murray getting cleared to play as second-time transfers. The Rebels played one of the lighter non-conference slates in the league and will need to gel with their new pieces quickly, but look like a darkhorse contender to finish in the top half of the conference.

No. 86 Georgia (10-3), +8.91 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 43 Wake Forest, 80-77Worst Loss: vs. Miami (neutral), 79-68

After dropping three of their first five, the Bulldogs have gotten into a rhythm, rattling off eight wins in a row. Returning senior guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim has developed into the team’s leading scorer, averaging 13.2 points per game and shooting 42.6% from outside. And Niagara transfer guard Noah Thomasson has been a complementary secondary option, scoring 12.3 points per game. Georgia will need the rest of its roster to contribute serviceable outside shooting.

No. 92 Missouri (8-5), +8.30 AdjEMBest Win: at No. 45 Pitt, 71-64Worst Loss: vs. No. 250 Jackson State, 73-72

While the Tigers earned a few solid wins during non-conference play, they struggled in a three-game stretch away from home and also suffered a brutal loss to Jackson State. Sean East II has had a breakout year since being moved into the starting lineup, averaging 17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and ranking fourth in the country shooting 56.8% from beyond the arc. Mizzou will need a consistent secondary option to emerge to return to the NCAA tournament this season, though.

No. 102 LSU (8-5), +6.48 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 43 Wake Forest (neutral), 86-80Worst Loss: vs. No. 257 Nicholls State, 68-66

The Tigers may be a completely different team in SEC play than what it showed during its non-conference slate thanks to Tulane transfer point guard Jalen Cook becoming eligible. Since Cook returned to the court, LSU gave Texas a run for its money at a neutral site in a 96-85 loss, then drubbed Lamar and Northwestern State by a combined 52 points. Cook’s taken little time to ingratiate himself into the Tigers’ system and could have LSU surprising a few schools over the next few months.

No. 209 Vanderbilt (5-8), -3.08 AdjEMBest Win: vs. No. 150 UNC Greensboro, 74-70Worst Loss: vs. No. 308 Presbyterian, 68-62

The Commodores have been disappointing after last year’s fiery finish to the season. While they’ve been hampered with injuries, they suffered multiple losses to mid-major schools and have yet to take down a high-major team. This year’s group thus far has been the worst both offensively and defensively since head coach Jerry Stackhouse took over in 2019-20.

