Prior to each of the major non-conference games and every SEC game for the Tigers, we will post the Tiger Tipoff Preview to get you set for the matchup. Here is our preview of today's SEC tournament matchup between Missouri and Texas A&M.

1. Get to the rim. The common thread between Missouri's two losses to Texas A&M during the regular season was the Tigers attempting, and missing, a lot of three-pointers. Missouri shot a season-high 35 threes in the home loss, making just nine, then went 7-27 from deep two weeks later. Those represented two of the three times the Tigers shot 25 or more three-pointers in a conference game. Missouri lost all three. The Tigers found some offensive mojo later in the conference slate when they started attacking the basket more, particularly with Xavier Pinson, who scored just 12 combined points and committed seven turnovers between the two losses to Texas A&M. Even though Texas A&M's swarming defense makes it difficult to get to the rim, Missouri needs to do everything in its power to get the ball inside and not settle for 25-plus three-pointers, because the Tigers have proven they can't knock down those shots.

2. Crash the glass. When Missouri got blown out in College Station, the Tigers were dominated on the glass, 45-27. Cuonzo Martin made his displeasure with those rebounding numbers clear after the game, and to the team's credit, it responded. Missouri has won the rebounding battle in nine of its past 10 games. The Tigers need to keep that streak alive Thursday. As mentioned above, Texas A&M makes it difficult to clean looks near the basket, but one way Missouri should be able to do so is off offensive rebounds. As Martin said Monday, "if you’re not making shots from the perimeter and you’re not getting offensive rebounds, it’ll be a long night for you.”

3. Limit the fouls. The primary reason predictive metrics such as KenPom and the BPI have ranked Texas A&M so low this season is the Aggies' dreadful offense. Texas A&M ranks second-to-last among Power Six conference teams in both offensive efficiency and three-point percentage. But the one thing the Aggies do well on the offensive end is get to the free throw line. Just over 23 percent of the team's points come from the stripe, 15th-most in the nation. Meanwhile, to say Missouri has been foul-prone is an understatement. The Tigers rank No. 349 out of 353 Division I teams in foul rate and No. 346 in opponent free throw attempts per field goal attempt. The Tigers need to avoid racking up fouls early In each half to limit the Aggies' free scoring opportunities.