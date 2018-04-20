“Honestly, I didn’t even realize I had that many strikeouts,” Sikkema said. “I was just rolling. Every time I just tell myself before the first inning, ‘Punch three tickets.’ For the second inning, ‘Punch three tickets.’ Just get three outs at a time, one inning at a time, and just do my best because that’s all you have.”

Sikkema brought this intensity to the mound in all seven innings he pitched against the Commodores. He struck out ten, a season high. He sat down eight swinging and two looking, and after each he strutted around the turf mound like it was his territory. Like he thought he should have used fewer pitches.

“Everybody knows what type of competitor Sikkema is,” coach Steve Bieser said. “He competes. He gets a little angry out there sometimes, which is good. His mentality is ‘I’m better than you, and here it is. If you can hit it, you can hit it.’ And that goes a long ways for him.”

The teammates appeared to bicker after every throw, as Sikkema managed to find something wrong with every pitch. Those who have never talked to Sikkema or watched him pitch would view this as troubling, as a sign of broken chemistry. But for those who have, it’s just another sign of his brash intensity and determination to make every pitch perfect.

Before Missouri’s 2-1 defeat of Vanderbilt Thursday night, starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema warmed up his arm with catcher Brett Bond , per usual. The lefty darted fastballs and off-speed pitches at Bond over and over, and often times Sikkema would toss his hands up in frustration.

The Tigers took game one in customary fashion — behind strong starting pitching and a few keys hits; the first of which came in the second inning from an uncommon source.

Cade Bormet led off with a single and was advanced to second on an Alex Samples sacrifice bunt. Although Brian Sharp struck out next, Matt Berler came through with a two-out single through the middle, scoring Bormet. It was just the eighth RBI for the infielder, but it was a big one that gave Missouri an early 2-0 lead.

That lead was maintained by a dominant Sikkema, who retired ten straight batters — including six consecutive strikeouts — from the second inning to the fifth. Alonzo Jones ended that streak in the fifth with a single to left and ultimately scored on an Austin Martin single, tying the game at one.

The tie was short lived, though, as Missouri struck right back in the bottom half of the inning. Chris Cornelius reached on an error by the first baseman Martin. After Connor Brumfield bunted the runner to second, Trey Harris brought him in to score on a sharp single to left field. The right-fielder’s third RBI in two games brought the score to 2-1, where it stayed for the four remaining innings.

But it almost didn’t. In the sixth, with Sikkema approaching the 100 pitch threshold and Philip Clarke on second with one out, Jayson Gonzalez sliced a high fly ball to right field. It sailed over Harris’ head and ricocheted right above the 339 marker. Harris fielded it quickly, fired to Berler, who cut the throw off and threw home to Bond to catch the runner.

“I honestly thought he scored when I threw it in, but before I knew it we were throwing it home and I was like, ‘Oh, let’s go!’,” Harris said.

Missouri is third in the SEC with a .983 fielding percentage, and its defensive prowess prevented the Commodores from tying the game again.

“I thought everybody played outstanding,” Bieser said. “All those plays really come back when you’re in a one-run ball game. That’s what we’ve been able to do, and that’s what we hang our hat on.”

After Sikkema exited, it was Andy Toelken who entered in the seventh. It was almost a month ago that Toelken was jettisoned from the bullpen in favor of Sikkema. Ironically, the two pitchers combined to throw nine innings Friday and secure Missouri’s seventh SEC win.

Toelken’s move to the pen could be labeled a demotion, but he hasn’t treated it that way. In 17.1 innings as a reliever, he’s allowed just one run and struck out 16. The shorter inning assignments have allowed the right-hander to let it all go, and he did that against Vanderbilt, striking out four over three perfect innings and nailing down his third save.

“Silly me for ever starting him,” Bieser said. “When you look at what he does out of the bullpen, he’s just been really solid. He gives you exactly what you need in a late game — somebody who’s going to pound the strike zone and make the other team earn everything they get.”

This Vanderbilt series has been unanimously labeled as an important one by coaches and players. After getting swept by Florida and falling to 6-9 in the SEC, Missouri is in desperate need for a series win. The Tigers took the first step in securing one Friday night.