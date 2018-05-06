“Obviously we’re all really frustrated,” interim head coach Gina Fogue said on Sunday. “It’s huge to play in the tournament at your own home. It’s frustrating; you’re right there and you just can’t close the game out.”

Then Kayli Kvistad happened. After Florida third baseman Nicole DeWitt hit an RBI single to tie the game, Kvistad stepped up to the plate with two runners on and only one out. She smacked a few foul balls and looked like she was aiming for the hospital across Stadium Boulevard. Missouri pitcher Danielle Baumgartner delivered a pitch that Kvistad liked, and hospital-bound it was. The three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning gave Florida (47-8, 20-4 SEC) the 7-4 win and the series sweep over Missouri (28-27, 6-17), which will miss the conference tournament after finishing last in the SEC.

Mississippi State and Ole Miss lost their games to Tennessee and Georgia, respectively. Missouri was up 4-3 over No. 4 Florida entering the last inning. It was exactly what needed to happen on Sunday afternoon — a Missouri win and either an Ole Miss or Mississippi State loss would put the Tigers in the SEC Tournament they're hosting next week.

The Tigers played the first half of Sunday’s game like they knew they needed the win to get to the postseason. In the bottom of the second inning, Regan Nash’s RBI single put Missouri on the board first, and the lead grew to 2-0 when Cayla Kessinger scored Brooke Wilmes in the bottom of the third.

Florida came within one in the fourth inning, but Missouri answered in the bottom of the frame. Paige Bange — the lone senior recognized on Senior Day at Mizzou Stadium — pinch hit for catcher Hatti Moore. Bange delivered a two-out single, and first baseman Rylee Pierce finished with a two-run home run to put the Tigers up 4-1.

The Gators showed why they’re No. 1 in the conference and No. 4 in the nation, taking advantage of Baumgartner in the seventh after the junior came in the top of the fifth and held Florida to just one run until the costly seventh inning.

“There’s all those going through your head,” Fogue said about the decision to not pull Baumgartner after the sixth. “You never know how it’s going to play out. She was doing OK, she got ahead on that first batter and if that rise ball doesn’t miss just a little bit I think it’s a different story.”

All requested players declined to speak after the game.

The Tigers didn’t help themselves much in the first two games of the series. On Friday night, Missouri only trailed 2-1 thanks to a right-field shot from Wilmes, but redshirt junior pitcher Madi Norman gave up two home runs in the sixth inning to give Florida some insurance. Kessinger tried to get something going in the seventh when she hit a home run over the center field fence, but a pop up and a ground out ended the game 4-2.

Missouri hit well off of Florida standout pitcher Kelly Barnhill on Friday with four hits — Florida only had five off of Norman. Barnhill uses her rise ball as her strikeout pitch, so the Tigers practiced not swinging at anything above their head. Barnhill struck out four.

“She’s a pitcher who has the mindset that she’s not going to be defeated, and I think that helps her in the long run,” Kessinger said about Barnhill on Friday night. “Her movement is probably one of the best I’ve seen as a hitter in college softball.”

For as many hits as the Tigers had on Friday night against Florida’s best pitcher, they fared much worse on Saturday afternoon against Aleshia Ocasio, who recorded a complete-game shutout for the Gators. Romaine was confident that the Tigers would see Barnhill again on Sunday; instead, they saw Natalie Lugo in her first SEC start, and Ocasio to close it out.

On Saturday, Missouri had five hits off of Ocasio but stranded six on base, something the Tigers have struggled with all season.

In the bottom of third, Callie Martin doubled and reached third on an error with no outs. The next three batters were retired in order, and Martin jogged into the dugout without crossing home.

“I’m fully confident in my teammates, and knowing that even if they don’t, we’re going to pick each other up and get it eventually,” Martin said on Saturday. “We had the hits, we just have to put them together and get runners across.”

Two innings later, two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Missouri with just one out. A strikeout and a ground out stranded all three of those runners.

“The plan there is being more aggressive, getting the first good pitch you have and do something with it,” Fogue said on Saturday. “We just couldn’t pull through.”

Because Missouri couldn’t pull through this weekend, it will not play when the SEC Tournament comes to Columbia next week. It’s the first time Missouri has not made the conference tournament since joining the SEC.

“I know for them it’s frustrating and embarrassing, all those emotions, but our season isn’t over,” Fogue said on Sunday. “We have to focus on what we can now, and that’s getting ready for regions, practicing hard this week.”

Fogue has been the interim head coach since the beginning of the season after Ehren Earleywine was fired because of a lack of “confidence in Coach Earleywine’s leadership to foster the type of healthy environment we expect from our student-athletes,” according to the release issued by Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk at the time.

Last year, under Earleywine, Missouri finished 29-28 overall and 7-16 in the SEC, similar to what the team finished the regular season this year under Fogue. The 2017 Tigers lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament and both of their games in the Eugene Regional to end their season.

Missouri could still get to a regional because it has a record over .500, which is a requirement to make the NCAA Tournament, and the Tigers sit at No. 23 in RPI, a ranking system that includes strength of schedule. Last year, every SEC team made a NCAA Regional. That could be the case this year, too.

“It hurts,” Fogue said on Sunday. “The girls are hurt right now. And coaches are as well. We can’t do anything about that, all we can look at is preparing for what we need to do next, what were we bad at what do we need to get better at this weekend and go from there.”