"I think our strength of schedule was something that really helped us out," sophomore Cayla Kessinger said. "I don't think there was any doubt in my mind were we gonna make the tournament. It was just where we were going to get placed."

That confidence was rewarded on Sunday night when Mizzou was selected to the NCAA Tournament in the Norman Regional, opening play on Friday against Tulsa with No. 4 national seed Oklahoma and Boston University. The Tigers were last in their league at 6-17, but deemed one of the nation's top 64 teams by the selection committee--and they weren't even one of the last four teams selected to the field.

"There's always that little bit of doubt," Fogue said. "I was confident that we would get something. We just didn't know where."

"Truthfully, we weren't very nervous about it," junior Rylee Pierce said. "With our schedule toughness and our RPI, I mean we kicked ass in our RPI. We knew that going into postseason teams wouldn't take us lightly. I know our record doesn't show much but we're ready to go out there and compete."

In the moments after a 7-4 loss to Florida that ended Missouri's regular season and kept the Tigers out of the SEC Tournament, head softball coach Gina Fogue told her team the season wasn't over. And even as the other 12 teams in the league battled it out for a conference crown--ultimately won by the Gators--on the Tigers' home field, the confidence they would get to play again didn't waver.





The Tigers got the bid largely because of an RPI of 24 and a strength of schedule that at one point in the year was No. 1 in the country and finished No. 3.

"It helps, but also it's that fine line of can you stay above .500 if you do that?" Fogue said. "It ended up working out for us. We got above .500, we played some really tough teams. It helped this young team develop into who we are today and I think we just kept getting better."

So Mizzou approaches postseason play as if the first 55 games of the season don't matter.

"It's a new game now," Kessinger said. "Everybody's 0-0, it's postseason and this is a time to shine and show what you're really made of."

"I feel like we played every team pretty competitively," Pierce said. "We compete every weekend, every game...I think that every team has a level of respect for us."

The Sooners are the two-time defending national champions and have 168 wins and just 20 losses over the last three years, including a 50-3 mark so far this season. To get a crack at OU, the Tigers will have to beat Tulsa, which finished the season 33-23 and won the American Athletic Conference Tournament. The Golden Hurricane is led by senior pitcher Emily Watson, who went 23-11 with a 1.55 earned run average this season.

"I haven't seen them play at all this season so I'm not really sure what they're about," Kessinger said. "They're a good team. You have to come out fighting, you have to come out on your A game regardless."

Missouri won't be favored to do much this weekend. The Tigers are looking to win their first NCAA Tournament game in two years after losing two in Eugene, Oregon in the 2017 tournament.

"I think you've got to look at continuing to grow from where we've been," Fogue said. "If we play the game we're capable of playing at the level we're capable of playing it, then it goes from there. I think if you start putting pressure on them and saying, 'We win this, we win that' and you start talking about winning versus doing the little things, I don't think that's a great thing. We're going to focus on playing our game."

Game one is at 3:30 Friday afternoon.