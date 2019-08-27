Missouri football will return to Kansas City sooner than originally planned. The school and the Kansas City Chiefs announced that the Missouri football team will play its 2020 matchup against Arkansas at Arrowhead Stadiums. The announcement was formalized Monday afternoon in a press conference at Arrowhead Stadium.

"We are excited to bring the Tigers back to Kansas City for the 2020 Battle Line Rivalry game against Arkansas," Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk said in a statement. "Kansas City has provided Mizzou football and the University with outstanding support over the years, and we know our fans will make Arrowhead a home away from home for the Tigers when we take the field against the Razorbacks."

Missouri last played in Arrowhead Stadium in Week 10 of the 2015 season against BYU. However, the game failed to meet revenue expectations, due in part campus tumult, including the football team's involvement with a protest of racial inequality and then-head coach Gary Pinkel announcing his retirement. Announced attendance totaled 42,824, about 55 percent of capacity. As a result, the Tigers agreed to play another home game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sterk said the school has been in discussion with the Chiefs about finding a suitable matchup for "a couple of years."

The annual rivalry matchup with Arkansas makes sense as an off-campus game. Since the game is played while students are away on Thanksgiving break, Missouri has struggled to fill the stadium for the game in recent years. Arkansas is relocating its home contests in the series from Fayetteville to Little Rock in 2019, 2021 and 2023.