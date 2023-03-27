Missouri plans to hire former Houston Cougars offensive line coach Brandon Jones to be its new offensive line coach a source told PowerMizzou.com. The hire was reported by FootballScoop on Monday afternoon. A message to Jones was not returned and there has been no announcement from Missouri. The expected hiring of Jones comes less than a week after it was officially announced that offensive line coach Marcus Johnson would be departing to take the same job at Purdue. Jones spent the last four seasons (2019-22) at Houston under head coach Dana Holgorsen, who Jones played for in the mid-2000s.



In Jones' first two seasons, he was the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator before switching out the latter duty to become the run game coordinator to go along with his offensive lineman coaching duties. Before going to Houston, Jones was Texas tech's offensive line coach (2017-18), California's run game coordinator and offensive line coach (2015-16) and East Carolina's offensive line coach (2010-14). He also was the running backs and tight ends coach at Sam Houston State in 2009 and before that he was an offensive assistant at Texas Tech (2007-09). Houston was T-77th in rushing offense in the FBS at 141.8 yards per game 13 spots below the Tigers who rushed for 156.2 yards per game. However, the Cougars ranked 55th in tackles for loss allowed at 5.38 and 49th in sacks allowed at 1.77 per game. The Tigers ranked 122nd in tackles for loss allowed at 7.77 and 65th in sacks allowed at 2.08.