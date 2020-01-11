Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information.

“To me, it was just getting the crowd involved, giving the crowd something worth their time for coming,” Pinson said of the dunk.” With a grin, he added, “I’m gonna just dunk everything now."

The dunk gave Missouri an early 13-5 lead and set the tone for an offensive breakthrough. The Tigers took the game to the Gators, attacking the basket at every opportunity, in a 91-75 rout.

The first time Pinson tried to score in transition, he had his layup swatted away by Florida big man Omar Payne . A few minutes later, after a Missouri steal, he found himself running the floor one-on-one with Payne once again, and he made up his mind. This shot wouldn’t be a layup. Pinson cocked back his right arm and threw down a poster-worthy dunk over Payne, prompting a roar from the home crowd. Before running back down the court, Pinson glared at Payne and offered a few words.

After Missouri’s loss to Tennessee on Tuesday, sophomore guard Xavier Pinson said head coach Cuonzo Martin “got on me real bad.” Pinson entered Saturday’s matchup with Florida eager to prove himself after the tongue-lashing, so any time he got an opportunity against the Gators, he looked to force the issue and assert himself.

Pinson wasn’t the only player who took the court Saturday with a renewed sense of urgency. Junior guard Mark Smith said the team felt it “let one slip away” on Tuesday. After scoring just 59 points in each of its first two conference games, Missouri was especially aggressive on the offensive end, looking to push the pace and attack the rim whenever possible.

The result was the team’s best performance of the season. Missouri led Florida, ranked No. 23 by KenPom entering the day, by double digits for the entire second half. Its 91 points marked the most scored against a conference foe under Martin and the highest total against an SEC team since March of 2014.

“Everyone came out more aggressive today,” said Mark Smith. “They weren’t afraid if they made a mistake or not. So everyone is playing with a free mind, and that’s really what’s doing it for us. I just think everyone looked really confident out there with the ball in their hands, and they were just playing free, playing their game.”

Before each game, the Missouri coaching staff writes a list of objectives on a white board in the team locker room. Point guard Dru Smith, who largely orchestrated the Tigers’ offensive outburst, said the top objective Saturday was to attack fastbreak opportunities. Missouri has typically played at a plodding tempo this season, but Martin had told reporters Friday that he wanted his players to look for chances to score in transition.

Pinson’s dunk was just one example of Missouri doing so against Florida. The Tigers scored 17 points off Florida’s 14 turnovers. Martin said doing so helped spark the rest of the offense.

“You can’t defend at the level we defend at, and you get steals and turnovers and can’t capitalize on them,” he said. “We have to be aggressive, we have to be assertive, because you have to score. We have to put pressure on their defense.”

“We all know we need to push the tempo,” Pinson added. “Nobody’s going to score a lot just standing there and letting the defense get set. We had came together and knew that we had to do a better job of pushing the ball and keep the defenders on their heels. So we just worked on it all week in practice and just put it on display today.”

The other key that Martin and his players stressed Friday when asked how the team could jump start its offense was settling for fewer perimeter jump shots and, instead, driving the ball into the paint more often. Another mission accomplished. Missouri scored a whopping 40 points in the paint to Florida’s 14.

Mark Smith, usually a three-point specialist, made a clear effort to pass up outside shots when the opportunity to drive presented itself, and doing so earned him a dunk at one point in the first half.

“Even some guys that are not natural drivers or they don’t feel comfortable driving the ball, drive the ball,” Martin said. “Mark got in there twice, went up, got it blocked, but he was aggressive. ... They have to be assertive in driving the ball, putting pressure on the defense.”

Dru Smith did the majority of Missouri’s damage driving the ball. The Evansville transfer looked like the player he was billed to be after sitting out all of last season, finishing with 22 points and six assists on eight of 12 shooting. Martin said knocking down two three-pointers in the first half opened up new driving opportunities for Dru Smith. Florida coach Mike White was effusive in his praise for Smith after the game, calling him “fantastic.”

“One of the better performances of anyone that we’ve played against this year,” White said of Smith. “I thought he played like an all-league guard. I thought he dominated both ends.”

The emphasis on penetrating into the paint actually helped Missouri’s three-point shooting. The Tigers, who entered Saturday shooting 30.5 percent as a team from behind the arc, knocked down 12 of 19 three-pointers.

“Coach is always telling us, just drive the ball, just get in the gaps and get in the paint and good things will happen as long as you jump-stop and you’re in control,” Dru Smith said. “So I think we did a good job of that, and it turned into guys getting some pretty open shots and knocking them down.”

While Missouri is unlikely to shoot better than 60 percent from three-point range and the field most nights, players expressed optimism that Saturday’s formula — aggressively attacking the basket both in transition and the half court — can lead to more sustained success for the offense during the final 15 games of conference play.

"I hope so," Martin responded when asked if this is the offense he expects to see from now on. "You have to be aggressive."