Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the linebackers.

Hopper had the best season of his career racking up 77 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four pass deflections, a forced interception and a forced fumble.

The starters: Chad Bailey had already announced his intentions to return to the Tigers in 2023 in the middle of the 2022 campaign, so it was known that the Tigers would have at least one of their two starting linebackers. What wasn't known until mid-January was if the star linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper would return to the fold. He was the last major name to announce if he was declaring or returning on the defensive side of the ball, but he chose to come back to Columbia for another go-around.

The backups: Had Hopper decided to not return to the Tigers in 2023, Northeast Mississippi C.C. transfer Triston Newson was likely going to be first in line to take his spot in spring football. He won't get that opportunity now, but he will serve as a useful depth piece and be able to spell Hopper whenever he's unable to be on the field.

Last season, Newson racked up 107 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a pair of sacks four forced fumbles, a couple of fumble recoveries, four pass deflections and three interceptions en route to first-team All-American honors at the JUCO level.

Dameon Wilson served as Bailey's backup at the MIKE and even got a couple of starts versus Georgia in week five and against Florida in week six and played well. He had a combined seven tackles and a fumble recovery in those two games. For the season, he finished with 16 tackles and a fumble recovery. Wilson proved last season that he isn't a liability when out there and in the two games he started there wasn't a big dropoff in play at the position.

The team did lose Devin Nicholson to the transfer portal, so there is an opportunity for someone to grab this fifth linebacker spot.

Chuck Hicks, who redshirted in 2021 and missed all of last season with an injury, is scheduled to return. He recorded 27 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception in 2020 in his last season at Wyoming.

Carmycah Glass, who redshirted in 2022, Will Norris, who was a fixture on special teams and DJ Wesolak, who also redshirted, will be battling with Hicks for the fifth linebacker spot.

Three-star signee Brayshawn Littlejohn will also be in the mix since he is an early enrollee, but it's hard to imagine Littlejohn beating out Glass, Hicks, Norris and or Wesolak on the depth chart in spring football. So, this will likely be a chance for him to get a head start on the playbook and develop. Anything more than that would be a great bonus for this position group.

Storylines to watch for: What does Hicks bring to the defense? Who will stand above the rest among Glass, Hicks, Norris and Wesolak? Does Littlejohn have the potential to play in some capacity in 2023 一 even on special teams? How far ahead of the curve does Littlejohn's spring arrival put him?

PowerMizzou's prediction: The top four spots seemed all but solidified. This is another deep group like the defensive tackle position. The primary battle seems to be who the fifth linebacker and beyond would be, but there isn't too much to worry about on the two-deep.