Missouri will start its approach toward the 2023 campaign with the first day of spring practice in early March. Until then, we will preview the 2023 roster by doing position-by-position previews. Next, is the running backs.

Simply put, Schrader is at his best when he is a part of a running back committee instead of the feature back. It is notable the team didn’t get another halfback in the portal despite Drinkwitz’s feelings about Schrader being the team’s feature back. So for now, Schrader is the starter going into spring football at the least.

However, for as effective as Schrader’s running style is, it does lack explosiveness. He’s also not a guy that can be a team’s cowbell. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz alluded to using Schrader too much during a two game-stretch in weeks nine and 10 when he had a combined 43 carries.

Schrader just seemed to do the basic things really well which was a struggle for this running back room last season. He is a no-nonsense north and south runner. He didn’t and probably won’t break too many runs to the outside for big gains, but you can trust him to always try and move the ball forward, take what’s given instead of looking to always make a home run play and not fumble.

The starter: Guessing who the starter will be at this position will be easier than guessing who the starter will be at quarterback . Cody Schrader began 2022 as a walk-on after he transferred from Truman State and about a month into the season he had earned a scholarship 一 and for good reason. Schrader racked up 746 yards and nine touchdowns (both team highs) on 170 carries (4.4 yards per carry) and he played in all 14 games.

The backups: Tavorus Jones was a four-star signee and the No.168 overall prospect in the Rivals 250 in the class of 2022. He much like his fellow four-star classmate Sam Horn are looked at as the future of their respective positions. Jones redshirted last season, but he did see the field in four games racking up seven carries for 25 yards. He also had a couple of receptions for 36 yards (a long of 32).

He is a one-cut type of back so, if he gets into open space or if he only has one defender to beat then the odds are in his favor for a big gain or a touchdown on the play. He has the explosiveness that Schrader doesn’t. Spring football will be more about seeing where he could fit in the running back by committee tree 一 if he even fits in. Also, Elijah Young transferred to Western Kentucky and he was usually the Tigers' No. 3 back, so there is a spot to take for Jones or anyone else.

Nathaniel Peat is returning for one final season and where he fits into this position group will be interesting. He seemed to be the No. 1 back early on last season before being locked into the No. 2 spot at best.

He had a couple of 100-yard rushing games, but his first 100-yard game is marred by his overtime fumble versus Auburn in week four that sealed the win for a reeling Auburn team. His second 100-yard game against Florida was the best game of his career and even though he didn’t score he rushed 20 times for 117 yards (5.5 yards per carry).

However, his fumble in the red zone versus Vanderbilt in week eight seemed to put him in Drinkwitz’s doghouse for the rest of the season. He didn’t play in week nine against South Carolina and he had only 13 carries in the Tigers last five games. Peat has explosiveness, but his fumbling issues as well as his propensity to get tackled for loss by trying to go for the big play is what got him in the doghouse. It’s a new season and he can change some of those things, but it will be interesting to see how he factors into this running-back group.

Taj Butts, Michael Cox and BJ Harris are depth pieces. It would be interesting to see how anyone of them could fit in the committee, but for right now they’re in reserve roles.

Storyline to watch for: Will Jones take over the starting spot? If Schrader is still the best option at running back will the Tigers hop in the portal and get another running back? Will Peat transfer if he doesn't regain the starting spot? For now, it’s clear who the main guy is but you can’t help but feel the coaching staff would really love it if someone already on the roster, especially Jones, could take a giant leap forward.

PowerMizzou prediction: Schrader will go into a fall camp as the starter, but he won't have an insurmountable lead over Jones, who will probably be the No. 2 back at the least. The Tigers will want Jones to be the lead back, but it may take some time before that goes into fruition. Expect the Tigers to get another running back in the portal though or at least go shopping for another one.