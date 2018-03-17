We turn the Starting Five to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer a prediction.

OFF THE BENCH: Karl Smesko has a fairly deep bench when it comes to minutes played. China Dow is basically a starter; she’s a 5-foot-8 guard who averages 11.8 points per game in 22 minutes per game. Lisa Zederadicka also plays about 22 minutes, and the 5-foot-6 guard drops in 7.4 points per game.

OFF THE BENCH: Once again, Robin Pingeton will need to rely on her deep bench. Jordan Chavis and Jordan Roundtree will need to bring back their consistency with three pointers — 38 and 37 percent, respectively. Kayla Michael will also log some minutes to help in the post.

KEYS TO THE GAME

Find the offense again. Missouri has to get back into its mid-season flow — the one where Smith and Cunningham were dropping 20-25 points on any given night. The Tigers can’t have a 27 percent shooting night like they did in their last outing against Georgia. Missouri has to get back to its motion offense and make it work once again.

Defend the threes. FGCU is the best three-point shooting team in the nation. The Eagles have made 407 threes this season with an average of 12 per game. They are practically lights out from beyond the arc. Missouri has to defend the three-ball without fouling because FGCU is going to fall back on their perimeter shooting time and time again if it’s not taken away early.

Use height as an advantage. The Eagles don’t have any players above 6 foot on their roster. Missouri has seven. The Tigers need to win the rebounding margin; Missouri has won the rebounding margin in all but four games, and they only lost one of those times (at South Carolina in January). But Missouri can use their height on defense as well; get those blocks and steals in to take away some of FGCU’s offense.

TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: 2:30 p.m. Central

TELEVISION: ESPN2

RADIO: Tiger Radio Network

THE BOTTOM LINE

Missouri needs to get back to its mid-season offensive attack. The Tigers are not going to win this game if they have the offense that they ended the season with, especially if they shoot 27 percent — and 21 percent from the field — like their last game. If Missouri does bring back its motion offense it prides itself on, it’ll win the game and have a pretty good shot at making the Sweet Sixteen, even if Stanford is the second-round matchup. If not, this could be a big upset for FGCU.

PREDICTION: Missouri 77, FGCU 73

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Sophie Cunningham said she’s excited to get back to playing basketball after a week off, and that will show today. She’ll have 17 points and eight rebounds.