The Missouri basketball season has been underway for a few weeks now, but the PowerMizzou staff has admittedly been in football mode and slacking by not providing a preview before every Tiger basketball game. No longer. Starting with today's matchup, we will get Tiger fans set for every game with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of Sunday's game against Central Florida.

Central Florida Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game B.J. Taylor 6-2 Sr. G 16.7 2.0 Aubrey Dawkins 6-6 Jr. G 15.3 5.1 Terrell Allen 6-3 Jr. G 9.7 3.3 Collin Smith 6-11 So. F 5.7 6.6 Tacko Fall 7-6 Sr. C 11.4 7.0

Off the bench: Senior forward Chad Brown has been the first man off the bench for the Knights this season. He's averaging more than five points and five rebounds in 18 minutes per game this season. Sophomore guard Ceasar DeJesus has averaged more than 17 minutes per game. Senior guard Dayon Griffin has missed four of the team's seven games so far this year, but he's played 12 minutes or more in each of the three games in which he's participated.

Missouri Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Jordan Geist 6-2 Sr. G 12.5 4.0 Mark Smith 6-4 So. G 12.8 6.0 Javon Pickett 6-4 Fr. G/F 5.3 3.0 Kevin Puryear 6-7 Sr. F 11.2 6.0 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 So. C 9.2 6.2

Off the bench: Missouri hasn't gotten a ton of production from its bench so far this season. Freshman point guard Xavier Pinson is the leading scorer among non-starters at 4.0 points per game, but he has struggled with turnovers in his spells on the court. The team has been waiting for fellow freshman Torrence Watson to find his offensive game, but he should see plenty of action. Big man Reed Nikko has probably been the best player off the bench. He's averaging 3.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in just 10 minutes per game.

Jordan Kodner

KEYS TO THE GAME

1. Limit turnovers. Missouri's most obvious flaw so far this season has been its ball security. In the team's three losses, it has committed 54 total turnovers. As Cuonzo Martin said Friday, you can't beat good teams when you turn the ball over that frequently. That should hold especially true for a Central Florida team that has played good defense and not turned the ball over much itself this season. The Knights rank No. 27 nationally in scoring defense (allowing 62.6 points per game) and No. 32 in turnovers, averaging 11 per game. If the Tigers give the ball away on a fifth of their possessions, like they have so far this season, and allow those turnovers to turn into easy points for Central Florida, they might get run out of the gym. 2. Establish Jeremiah Tilmon early. Central Florida is a different team than when Missouri beat the Knights in Orlando last season, thanks to the addition of B.J. Taylor and Aubrey Dawkins. But Martin said Friday that one of the keys to beating UCF will be the same as a year ago. Tilmon had 14 points and 7 rebounds in his matchup against 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall last year. Martin said he reminded Tilmon of that performance this week. Tilmon has largely been the team's barometer this season anyway — when he's energetic and involved on the offensive end, like in the second half against Temple, the team plays much better than when he is passive or on the bench — but his importance could be greater than usual against Fall. 3. Avoid a late first half lapse. Aside from turnovers, the other common thread in Missouri's three defeats this season has been disastrous ends to the first half. Against Iowa State, the Tigers were outscored 9-0 in the final 2:15 of the half. Kansas State went on a 13-0 run in 3:29 to end the half. Temple outscored the Tigers 16-4 in the final 3:20. In each of those cases, Missouri never rallied to tie the game nor take the lead in the second half. Martin and his players have offered a few different explanations for the trend, but regardless of whether a lack of energy or a lack of depth has been the culprit, the Tigers need to find a way close the first half strong Sunday rather than letting the score get out of hand in its final minutes.

TIP TIME INFORMATION Tipoff: 2:00 p.m. Central TV info: ESPNU/WatchESPN Radio: The game will be broadcast on the Tiger Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, click here.

THE BOTTOM LINE