We turn the Starting Five preview to the women’s side today. In this feature, we’ll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here’s the breakdown of today’s NCAA Tournament first round game between Missouri (23-10) and Drake (27-6).

OFF THE BENCH : Drake averaged 21 bench points a game in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs rely on three main scorers off the bench: Junior Brenni Rose redshirt-junior Monica Burich and senior Nicole Miller . Those three players combined for 13.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and6.2 assists this season. Miller shot 40.8 percent from three this season, which led the team. However, she went 3-9 from deep during the MVC Tournament.

OFF THE BENCH : Missouri averaged 22 points off the bench points in the SEC Tournament and the Tigers most impressive bench player was redshirt-junior Hannah Schuchts . The 6-foot-2 forward made her presence felt on both sides of the floor. She had eight blocks in three games and alter multiple other shots in the paints. However, Schuchts’ offensive versatility opened things up for Missouri. She shot 60 percent from deep and drained six threes in the SEC Tournament. Her shooting forced opposing forwards out of the paint and driving lanes were wide open. Schuchts shooting isn’t sustainable. However, her shooting threat could weaken Drake’s zone defense. Schuchts makes the SEC’s best three-point shooting team that much more dangerous.

1. Get Sophie Cunningham Shots. Cunningham cemented herself as the greatest scorer in Missouri women’s basketball history in the SEC Tournament. She passed Joni Davis as the Tigers leading scorer, averaged 25 points and was named to the SEC All-Tournament Team. Cunningham was unguardable against Kentucky and Mississippi State and she must be just as good for Missouri to escape the first weekend. There was no hesitation or feeling out the defense in the SEC Tournament. She came out extremely aggressive and looking for her shot. Expect more of that against Drake, especially if the Bulldogs.

2. Post Touches for Smith and Cunningham. Offensive versatility is what makes Smith and Cunningham hard to guard. One area where that shows up the most is the post. Cunningham and Smith can score with their back to the basket and fight through being fronted down low. Cunningham especially abuses smaller guards with an array of post moves in the SEC Tournament. Kentucky senior Maci Morris had no answer for her in the second half of Missouri’s overtime win over the Wildcats in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers need to identify those mismatches and get either of their leading scorers the ball in the paint.

3. Win the Turnover Battle. Missouri and Drake both turn the ball over at an alarming rate. The Bulldogs averaged 17.7 turnovers a game, worst in the MVC, with a minus 1.2 turnover margin this season; Missouri was 9th in the SEC with 16.2 turnovers per game and a minus 3.97 turnover margin. Turnovers are what killed Drake against Missouri State in the MVC Championship game. The Bulldogs had 24 turnovers and gave up 25 points off turnovers in route to a 15-point loss. It was like Missouri’s 26 turnover performance against Kentucky in the SEC quarterfinals, yet the Tigers escaped with the win despite giving up 22 points off turnovers. There will be an abundance of turnovers in this game. The team that can secure the basketball in key moments and turns miscues into easy buckets will win this game.