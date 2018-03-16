Prior to each Mizzou hoops game this season, we will get Tiger fans set with The Starting Five. In this feature, we'll give you the anticipated starting lineups for each team, break down keys to a Missouri win and offer up a prediction. Here is the breakdown of tonight's NCAA Tournament game against Florida State.

Florida State (20-11, 9-10 ACC) Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Phil Cofer 6-8 SR F 13.1 5.1 Christ Koumadje 7-4 JR C 7.4 4.7 C.J. Walker 6-1 SO G 8.5 2.7 Braian Angola 6-6 SR G 12.9 3.8 Terence Mann 6-6 JR G 13.2 5.7

OFF THE BENCH: One of Leonard Hamilton's biggest advantages in this game is his number of available bodies. The Seminoles have nine players who have started a game and ten that average at least 11 minutes per contest. Trent Forrest is the top reserve, averaging 7.7 points in 25 minutes a game and leading the Seminoles in assists. Mnandu Kabengele is the top backup in the post with seven points and 4.5 rebounds a game. Freshman guard M.J. Walker is averaging 7.6 points per game and shoots 36% from three-point range. P.J. Savoy and Ike Obiagu will see minutes as well. Savoy is one of nine Seminoles averaging at least six points a game.

Missouri (20-12, 10-9 SEC) Projected Starters Player Height Year Position Pts/Game Reb/Game Michael Porter Jr. 6-10 FR F 7.0 5.0 Kevin Puryear 6-7 JR F 8.6 4.3 Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 FR C 8.4 4.3 Kassius Robertson 6-3 SR G 16.2 3.0 Jordan Geist 6-2 JR G 7.4 3.9

OFF THE BENCH: Jontay Porter has been Missouri's most complete player this season, ranking in the top three in scoring (3rd), rebounding (1st), steals (2nd), assists (3rd) and blocks (1st). He is also virtually the entirety of Cuonzo Martin's bench in this one. Reed Nikko averages 8.1 minutes per game and could see a little bit more time on Friday. Brett Rau played nine minutes in the SEC Tournament against Georgia, but it's hard to see him getting that much time on the court in a win-or-go-home game.

Jordan Kodner

KEYS TO THE GAME

Stay on the floor. That means all of them. Missouri essentially has a six-man rotation in this game, with Nikko able to provide a few minutes and five fouls. If the Tigers draw whistles at a rate even somewhat approaching the Georgia game, it's not out of the question Martin could have to finish this game with fewer than a full five on the floor. Florida State attempted 100 more free throws than its opponents this season, but shot just 68.5% from the line. Make threes. The Tigers have taken 44% of their shot attempts from three-point range and hit 39% of them as a team. The Seminoles have allowed their opponents to shoot 36% for the season from the arc. But in the last six games, that number is 46.1%. Each of Florida State's last six opponents has connected on at least ten three-pointers. Robertson and the Porters should have open shots. If they're on, Missouri could put up big numbers. Beat the number on turnovers. Florida State forces 14 turnovers per game. Missouri turns it over 14.1 times per game. It's been a bugaboo for the Tigers all season long. Missouri is never going to take great care of the ball, but they need to be under that season average for both teams. Missouri committed fewer than 14 turnovers in 17 games this season. The Tigers were 12-5 in those games. In games where they committed 14 or more, they were just 8-7.



TIP TIME INFORMATION

TIPOFF: Approx. 8:50 p.m. Central TELEVISION: TBS RADIO: The game will be broadcast on the Tiger Radio Network. For a list of affiliates, click here.

THE BOTTOM LINE