State of the Tigers presented by James Carlton: Episode 50

PowerMizzou.com Staff
Staff
Throughout the year, the PowerMizzou.com staff will keep you up to date on all things Mizzou. In 2024, our regular show is titled "State of the Tigers," a weekly look at the latest news around the team presented by James Carlton State Farm Insurance.

Episode 50 is our fall camp wrap up. Gabe DeArmond and Jarod Hamilton discuss everything we've seen in the last three weeks with the season opener just nine days away.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0dLSWZxRkFzNm1VP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week. We will also provide a full written transcription of this interview later on Wednesday.

Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to PowerMizzou's fund with Every True Tiger Foundation, Mizzou’s preferred NIL initiative. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.

“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”

