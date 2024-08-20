Throughout the year, the PowerMizzou.com staff will keep you up to date on all things Mizzou. In 2024, our regular show is titled "State of the Tigers," a weekly look at the latest news around the team presented by James Carlton State Farm Insurance. Episode 50 is our fall camp wrap up. Gabe DeArmond and Jarod Hamilton discuss everything we've seen in the last three weeks with the season opener just nine days away.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0dLSWZxRkFzNm1VP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

If you prefer an audio only version, click on your player of choice below or listen wherever you get your podcasts. The podcasts will be uploaded at the conclusion of the live broadcast each week. We will also provide a full written transcription of this interview later on Wednesday.