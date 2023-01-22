Mizzou was always going to have a tough time on offense against No. 4 Alabama. Per KenPom, opponents have an effective field goal percentage (which accounts for the extra value of a made 3-pointer) of just 40.9%, the third-lowest mark in the nation.

The Tigers being without their leading scorer in senior forward Kobe Brown didn’t make life any easier. They shot 32.9% from the field and 10.7 from deep, their lowest rates this season. MU missed from everywhere, including at the rim where players combined to go 7-16 on layups. But the team also continued a trend of struggling to knock down one of the most valuable shots in the game

According to CBB Analytics, Missouri is one of the best teams in the country at manufacturing corner 3s, with 11.9% of their field goal attempts coming from beyond the arc and within 14 feet of the baseline, which ranks 44th in the NCAA. Most teams would love to get that many looks from those spots, with the shot still counting for three points despite being closer to the hoop than above-the-break triples. It’s one of the best shots you can take on a points-per-possession basis.

Yet, the Tigers have been cold from the corners all year long, canning just 30.6% of their attempts, which ranks 321st in the nation. That number has dropped to 23.5% over the last five games. Against Alabama, the team went 0-3. The NCAA Division I average is 36.2%.

Senior guards Tre Gomillion and Nick Honor have been the best from the corners for Mizzou this year, Gomillion shooting 5-11 and Honor going 7-19. But no other player who’s pulled up at least twice from there is making more than a third of their tries.

The Tigers have been above-average from distance all season, making 34.7% of their treys before entering Saturday’s contest against the Crimson Tide. But roughly three-quarters of their makes came from above the break. Sinking a few more from the corners could help the team return to being an offensive juggernaut.