Arkansas scored 91 points on Missouri but barely took any 3s.

During the Razorbacks’ takedown of the Tigers on Wednesday, the Hogs rarely had trouble getting the ball into the lane. Arkansas swung the ball from side to side to keep Mizzou’s defender rotating, eventually opening up a crease for an entry pass to the interior.

The visitors finished 56 points in the paint, shooting 52.7% on 2-pointers. MU head coach Dennis Gates pointed out that not all of their baskets inside came from a halfcourt setting.

“I think we lost a lot of 50/50 balls early, you know, when it came down to securing one-and-done possessions,” Gates said. “The other thing was, you look at the first half of Mitchell, he had, pretty much, a double-double in the first half and he kind of controlled the offensive glass a little bit. We gave up seven offensive rebounds, we gave up 10 second-chance points. But those points in the paint also came from our turnovers where they were able to extend those turnovers into 25 total points. So it wasn't them shooting threes on the break, they were getting in to paint off those fast breaks and obviously executing off our turnovers.”

Still, a season ago, the Tigers didn’t have many sizeable rim protectors. Kobe Brown, listed at 6-foot-8, spent the majority of his minutes at center. Mo Diarra, at 6-foot-10, had a solid block rate but struggled to earn consistent playing time. D’Moi Hodge, listed at 6-foot-4, led the team for the year with 17 blocks.

Mizzou team added height in the frontcourt during the offseason, bringing in 6-foot-10 Trent Pierce, 7-foot Jordan Butler and 7-foot-5 Connor Vanover. The staff also helped 6-foot-8 Aidan Shaw learn how to translate his verticality into more rejections. The team’s block rate has skyrocketed as a result, jumping from 8.4% last season to 15.1% this year, which ranks ninth in the country according to KenPom.

Yet, despite more disruptions at the hoop, the Tigers have only made modest improvements in deterring opposing teams from attacking inside. Last year’s team allowed opponents to make 52.2% of their 2s — this year’s team is allowing opponents to make 50.2%. Last season’s team allowed 30.17 points in the paint per game — this season’s team is giving up 29.95.

The 56 points in the paint Missouri allowed against Arkansas were 10 points more than it’d afforded in any other game in the Gates era. The black and gold themselves only scored 30 in the lane.

Mizzou needed to offer more resistance to end its losing streak. Instead, it heads into this weekend still in search of its first SEC win.