Stats that stood out against Kansas
Tigers can’t capitalize on easy chances
Going into Saturday’s Border War against No. 6 Kansas, Mizzou was one of the best teams in the nation at finishing at the rim, shooting 63.8% on 2-pointers through their first nine games of the season. The Tigers had also established themselves as an above-average team at the free throw line, knocking down 76.2% of their foul shots.
But the looks that usually came with the least amount of difficulty for Missouri weren’t falling nearly as often against the Jayhawks. Mizzou shot made just 17-37 from inside the arc in Saturday’s game, or 46.0%, going 14-24 on layups. The teams also went 15-23 at the stripe, sinking just 65.2%. Both percentages were the Tigers’ lowest of the year.
“We did not execute in the paint at all,” head coach Dennis Gates said. “And I thought we suffered, whether it was being discouraged, not coming away with foul shots, not executing on a line at the level that I wanted us to do.”
It was disheartening to the team because Mizzou actually did a better job than Kansas both on the glass and at earning trips to the line. The Tigers had 12 offensive rebounds to the Jayhawks’ eight, but Kansas finished with eight second-chance points to Missouri’s four. Kansas had more defensive rebounds, but Mizzou secured a higher percentage of them per KenPom, grabbing 72.4% of misses on defense to the Jayhawks’ 69.2%. And though the Tigers had four extra free throw attempts, both teams finished the night connecting on 15 foul shots.
It still would’ve taken a lot more for Mizzou to pick up the win over a top-10 team in the country, especially on the defensive end. But if the Tigers hope to pull off an upset over No. 17 Illinois, No. 16 Kentucky or No. 9 Arkansas, all of whom they’ll play in the next four games, they’ll have to convert on the easy looks that are presented to them.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage
Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to Every True Tiger Foundation, one of Mizzou’s NIL initiatives. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.
“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”