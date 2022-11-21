Entering Sunday night’s game, it seemed Mizzou had a chance to put on its best performance on the glass to date.

The Tigers had attained a respectable 36.5% of available offensive rebounds through its first four games, per KenPom, and was slated to face a Mississippi Valley State team that was allowing opponents to snatch 42.9% of available offensive rebounds — a mark that ranked fourth-worst in the country. Based on how both teams had played early on in the season, Missouri should’ve had a big advantage on the boards.

That wasn’t the case on Sunday, though. Instead, the team had just nine offensive rebounds, leading to six second-chance points. Both numbers tied for Mizzou’s lowest totals of the year. The Delta Devils had a better night on the other end, scoring 11 second-chance points on 15 offensive rebounds.

Senior forward Kobe Brown and freshman forward Aidan Shaw led the team with six total rebounds each on the night. Shaw got his in 11 fewer minutes. Head coach Dennis Gates thought they should've had more.

“I am not happy we lost the rebounding category. That's an area we have to improve on. But it's fixable because we'll have to do it by committee,” Gates said. “Aidan Shaw should have had 10 rebounds. But obviously, his athleticism shows enough where he can jump over guys and get rebounds with two hands.”

Gates said he considers any category that his team trails in to be a concern. And so far, there haven’t been too many concerns. The Tigers have consistently posted a high assist-to-turnover ratio in every outing. They’re holding opponents to 40.4% from the field. They’re shooting 35.2% from outside and 76.5% at the free throw line — Gates considers both to be “decent” but also thinks they could be higher.

But rebounds have proven to be a concern for the team. And it’s something the head coach plans to turn his attention to.

“Now if rebounds are the only thing that we have to work on, that means there is some special things that can happen if we just close out possessions,” Gates said. “And I think there's some ways to do that.”